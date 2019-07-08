Kepos Capital LP Has Boosted Its Position in Veeva Systems (VEEV) by $4.78 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Accenture Plc Class A Shares (ACN) Market Valuation Rose While Twin Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $489,280

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) by 211.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 37,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 55,919 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.09 million, up from 17,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $168.33. About 31,406 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 85.80% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.37% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q EPS 29c; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 31C; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c; 16/04/2018 – Veeva Cloud Innovation Helps CPG and Chemical Industries Improve Quality Processes

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Class A Shares (ACN) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 2,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 133,730 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.54M, up from 130,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Class A Shares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $190.8. About 94,058 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 26/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Swisscom Enhance Its Customer Experience; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds Al’s Real Power Is Helping Reimagine Business by Augmenting, Not Replacing, Human Capabilities; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.40 TO $6.49; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING (MXM) TO ACCENTURE; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CFO ON ACQUISITION SPENDING – “THINK IT WILL BE STRONGER IN THE BACK HALF OF YEAR BUT COULD LAND BIT LOWER THAN $1 BLN FOR FULL YR”; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx Al Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation To Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing To Accenture; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $6.61-Adj EPS $6.70; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees FY EPS $6.40-EPS $6.49

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03M and $2.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 17,716 shares to 114,850 shares, valued at $14.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Resources Inc Com (NYSE:EOG) by 5,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,415 shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc Common (NYSE:PLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated accumulated 1.44 million shares. Weitz stated it has 0.75% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Bowen Hanes stated it has 145,609 shares. Endowment Lp has 6,920 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.02% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Horizon Invests Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,268 shares stake. 5,411 are owned by Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Century Cos Inc has 0.01% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 35,279 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 4,380 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.26% or 77,991 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership stated it has 57,328 shares. Iberiabank owns 0.27% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 13,038 shares. Hanson And Doremus Inv Management stated it has 261 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 18,387 were reported by Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt. Sloane Robinson Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 24,100 shares or 2.87% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 251,114 are owned by Axa. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0.1% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Bollard Group Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Jump Trading Limited Liability has 0.15% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 13,802 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Ntwk owns 6,029 shares. Tudor Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4,347 shares. Financial Service has 91 shares. Leonard Green & Prtnrs Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 25,000 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Limited Co invested 0.61% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Moreover, Avalon Glob Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 5.42% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 80,100 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 217,692 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). The United Kingdom-based Gulf National Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.07% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). 14,799 are held by Private Advisor Grp Inc.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VNQ) by 227,100 shares to 487,900 shares, valued at $42.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 54,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,180 shares, and cut its stake in Churchill Capital Corp.

