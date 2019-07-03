Kepos Capital LP Has Boosted Its F5 Networks (FFIV) Holding by $3.69 Million; Share Value Declined; Cott Que (COT) Stock Declined While Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Cut Its Position by $63.24 Million

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 99.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 4.52M shares as the company’s stock declined 12.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 34,950 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $511,000, down from 4.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.46. About 300,570 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 12.74% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.17% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES; 02/05/2018 – Nine Cott Directors Elected by Shareholders at Annual Meeting; 29/03/2018 – REG-Refresco receives CMA approval for integration of Cott’s UK bottling activities; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corporation Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 21/03/2018 – Cott Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer For Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Unit Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings for 97 Cents/Share; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Net $361.4M; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 08/03/2018 – CMA REFRESCO HAS OFFERED TO SELL ONLY UK-BASED COTT FACILITY

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 131.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 23,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 41,643 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.54M, up from 18,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $147.8. About 524,532 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Names Francis J. Pelzer as Financial Chief; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SAYS BOARD ON APRIL 20, TOOK ACTION TO APPOINT FRANCIS J. PELZER AS ITS NEXT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS $2.36 TO $2.39, EST. $2.37; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $167

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Levin Capital Strategies LP owns 34,950 shares. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.24% or 393,228 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Et Al has 0.17% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 1.56 million shares. 282,400 were accumulated by Point72 Asset Mngmt L P. Legal And General Plc has invested 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). 151,157 are held by State Of Wisconsin Board. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Com stated it has 4.02M shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 43,533 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of Mellon has 0% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Acadian Asset Management Llc has invested 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Millennium Limited reported 4.79M shares stake. D E Shaw And Communications holds 382,220 shares. Ajo Lp accumulated 210,514 shares. P2 Capital Prtn Limited Liability stated it has 5.82% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT).

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.46 million activity. 13,500 shares were bought by STANBROOK STEVEN P, worth $199,395 on Tuesday, February 26. Hinson Charles R. had bought 51,405 shares worth $764,701.

Analysts await Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.09 per share. COT’s profit will be $8.14 million for 56.08 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Cott Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -142.86% EPS growth.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28 billion and $891.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 111,769 shares to 130,978 shares, valued at $14.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cloudera Inc by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) by 20,193 shares to 78,337 shares, valued at $6.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME) by 37,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,454 shares, and cut its stake in Churchill Capital Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Meritage Portfolio Mgmt holds 25,153 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.16% or 50,695 shares. Bank & Trust Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited accumulated 5,358 shares. Moreover, Chicago Equity Partners Limited Com has 0.1% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 16,000 shares. Japan-based Daiwa Securities Grp has invested 0.01% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Pnc Finance Serv Group Incorporated reported 6,302 shares. Bridges Inv Management invested in 3,304 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Ltd has 0.02% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 16,768 shares. Hartford invested 0.03% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). The Illinois-based Thomas White Limited has invested 0.16% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 86,404 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Lc has 240,025 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 4,035 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability invested 0.01% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 insider sales for $3.53 million activity. WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL also sold $20,331 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares. Another trade for 4,036 shares valued at $643,757 was made by Locoh-Donou Francois on Friday, February 1. 675 shares valued at $109,998 were sold by FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN on Tuesday, February 5. $112,449 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares were sold by SPRAGUE KARA LYNN. On Friday, February 1 the insider Rogers Scot Frazier sold $450,080. Another trade for 2,303 shares valued at $367,337 was made by WHITE ANA MARIA on Friday, February 1.