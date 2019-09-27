Kepos Capital LP Has Boosted Hercules Holding Ii (HCA) Position By $459,945; Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Lifted Its Suntrust Bks (STI) Stake

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) stake by 78.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired 217,471 shares as Suntrust Bks Inc (STI)’s stock rose 2.76%. The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 493,755 shares with $31.03M value, up from 276,284 last quarter. Suntrust Bks Inc now has $30.61B valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $68.94. About 1.04M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 10/03/2018 – Verona Pharma Conference Call Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust Profit Rises Amid Lower Expenses; 14/03/2018 – Triumph Group Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 21/03/2018 – American Vanguard Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 28; 28/03/2018 – Virginian-Pilot: SunTrust survey says attracting, retaining employees is top challenge in 2018; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST SAYS BELIEVE INFORMATION INCLUDED NAMES AND ACCOUNT BALANCES, BUT DID NOT INCLUDE PERSONALLY INFORMATION -CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Travelport Worldwide Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 15; 01/05/2018 – Crown Castle at Group Lunch Hosted By SunTrust Today; 29/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise at Management Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust

Kepos Capital Lp increased Hercules Holding Ii Llc (HCA) stake by 18.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kepos Capital Lp acquired 3,407 shares as Hercules Holding Ii Llc (HCA)’s stock rose 7.59%. The Kepos Capital Lp holds 22,193 shares with $3.00M value, up from 18,786 last quarter. Hercules Holding Ii Llc now has $40.59 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $119.05. About 573,341 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY

Among 3 analysts covering HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. HCA Healthcare has $181 highest and $13700 lowest target. $152.50’s average target is 28.10% above currents $119.05 stock price. HCA Healthcare had 9 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, September 6 report. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. UBS maintained HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity. Elcan Patricia F bought $31,024 worth of stock or 250 shares.

Kepos Capital Lp decreased Keurig Dr Pepper Inc stake by 72,500 shares to 2,500 valued at $72,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) stake by 78,493 shares and now owns 19,281 shares. Ishares Etfs/Usa (MBB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Minnesota-based Leuthold Grp has invested 1.31% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.11% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 14,444 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership reported 1.21M shares stake. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.11% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 4,187 shares. Horseman Capital Management Limited owns 12,000 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Proffitt Goodson Incorporated stated it has 3,553 shares. Century Companies reported 14,073 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 3,144 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Mariner Limited Liability reported 2,548 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Whittier Of Nevada owns 24 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 13,338 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Cibc Commercial Bank Usa holds 5,560 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Narwhal Management accumulated 7,061 shares. Highstreet Asset Management accumulated 9,345 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 40 investors sold STI shares while 247 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 333.26 million shares or 0.36% less from 334.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atlantic Union Financial Bank owns 0.3% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 35,140 shares. World Investors holds 0.18% or 12.49 million shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Invest reported 6,591 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Water Island Ltd Liability Co stated it has 3.01% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Montag A Associate has invested 1.09% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). South State reported 5,474 shares stake. Stearns Svcs Gru stated it has 8,195 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Invs Ltd reported 23,528 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.09% stake. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 3,840 shares. Charles Schwab Management Inc owns 1.96 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust And has 0.08% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Moreover, Personal Capital Advisors Corp has 0% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Parkside National Bank Trust holds 0.14% or 6,949 shares in its portfolio. Css Limited Co Il holds 0.18% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 48,701 shares.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) stake by 1.70 million shares to 324,751 valued at $5.14 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Under Armour Inc stake by 41,852 shares and now owns 216 shares. Brookfield Property Reit Inc was reduced too.

