Kepos Capital LP Decreased Position in Brinker International (EAT) by $380,406 as Stock Price Declined; Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Lifted Its Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) Holding by $1.78 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Brinker International Inc (EAT) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 9,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The hedge fund held 67,024 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64 million, down from 76,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Brinker International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $41.37. About 858,314 shares traded. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 16.91% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 02/04/2018 – Brinker Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – NEIL BRINKER TO JOIN ADVANCED ENERGY AS COO; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Net $46.9M; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Chief Operating Officer; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q EPS $1.02; 10/05/2018 – Mesirow Financial Advises Brinker Brown Fastener & Supply Inc. On Its Sale To Colony Hardware Corporation, A Portfolio Company; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Sees FY18 Comparable Restaurant Sales Down 0.5% to 1.0%; 14/05/2018 – Brinker suggests customers monitor their bank and credit card statement for suspicious activity and to contact their bank if their information is being misused; 12/05/2018 – Notice of Unauthorized Access to Chili’s® Grill & Bar Guest Data; 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Brinker

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) by 17.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 61,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 406,919 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.80 million, up from 345,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.37. About 41.83M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Infusion of Newest Blockchain Technology into Growing Number of Industries Generating Lucrative Market Opportunities; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-BAML names Bernie Mensah as head of EMEA business – FT; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia into the tech slide because a big year for chipmaker is ahead; 02/05/2018 – Nevro Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS MERRILL LYNCH CHARGED WITH GATEKEEPING FAILURES IN THE UNREGISTERED SALES OF SECURITIES; 15/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharma at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Merrill Lynch Int Market Maker Buys Into Rockhopper Exploration; 16/04/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 18% in 2018, BofA Leads; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America raised the average forecast for Brent crude to $70 per barrel this year and $75 next year

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $984.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Etns/Usa (AMJ) by 96,510 shares to 326,489 shares, valued at $8.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 14,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 28 investors sold EAT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% more from 43.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.01% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) or 123,900 shares. State Street reported 0% stake. Hodges Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 187,100 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Premier Asset Lc holds 0.15% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) or 16,525 shares. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 157,471 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 30,252 shares. Cetera Limited Liability Corp holds 8,946 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 83,187 are held by Manufacturers Life Ins Company The. Franklin Resource stated it has 820,440 shares. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Wedge L LP Nc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Moreover, Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp has 0.06% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Analysts await Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. EAT’s profit will be $15.07 million for 25.23 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Brinker International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -69.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Orleans Capital Mgmt La holds 2.01% or 92,094 shares. 71,767 are owned by Annex Advisory Ser. Macquarie Gp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.20M shares. M&T Natl Bank owns 1.21M shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Mcmillion Management owns 3,274 shares. Moreover, Lpl Limited Liability has 0.15% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 2.36M shares. 6.75M are owned by Millennium Mngmt Lc. Moreover, Sirios Capital Management Limited Partnership has 0.63% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 339,617 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt owns 21,794 shares. Coe Capital Mgmt Llc holds 12,223 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sky Inv Gp Limited Company owns 0.16% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 15,580 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.28% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Com Limited has invested 1.5% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Profund Advisors Limited Co invested in 297,210 shares or 0.41% of the stock.

