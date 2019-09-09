Kepos Capital LP Decreased Holding in Micron Technology (MU) by $890,807 as Stock Value Rose; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Notis-Mcconarty Edward Has Raised Holding

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 55.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 309 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Trump goes after Amazon over taxes; 06/03/2018 – Amazon: Ultrafast Delivery From Whole Foods Market Is Now Available in Six Cities Through Prime Now, More to Come in 201; 04/05/2018 – USA Today: Walmart takes fight with Amazon to India: Looking to buy stake in Flipkart, reports say; 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: AMAZON IS IN SOME WAYS A BAD ACTOR; 09/05/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: 60% Of Amazon Customers Will Not Renew Their Prime Membership, Poll Reveals; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Says Amazon Partnership `Fair and Equal` (Video); 17/04/2018 – KBS – UNIT AUTHORIZED Sl TENG E-COMMERCE TO OPEN, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN ONLINE STORES THROUGH AMAZON, ALIBABA EXPRESS TO SELL UNIT’S PRODUCTS; 27/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos credits Amazon’s success in part to having a future-focused mindset. via @CNBCMakeIt; 19/03/2018 – DIGITAL TAX ISSUE IS SAID TO IMPACT GOOGLE, AMAZON, OTHERS; 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- Mnuchin to CNBC: Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 12.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 21,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 154,520 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39 million, down from 176,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $48.97. About 19.57 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery Co Ltd 6159.T -2017/18 6-month group forecast; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $431.37 million for 29.86 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd holds 0.03% or 180,364 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corporation holds 36,360 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Advsr Asset reported 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 1.37M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Kames Public Ltd Com invested 0.26% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.19% or 9.75 million shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc stated it has 0.21% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Bancorp Of Nova Scotia has 723,672 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.15% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Capstone Invest Advsr Lc reported 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Cornerstone Advisors Inc reported 1,133 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 4,269 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 0.05% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 62,040 shares. The California-based Parnassus Invs Ca has invested 1.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Far Point Acquisition Corp by 170,000 shares to 185,000 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Micron Technology to Report Fiscal Fourth Quarter Results on September 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Micron: Shorts Are Fleeing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Micron Stock Worth the Ride? – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sum Up The Pieces: FXL Could Be Worth $75 – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “China says new digital currency will be similar to Facebook’s Libra – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Notis-Mcconarty Edward, which manages about $207.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,335 shares to 38,339 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Founders Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.08% or 128 shares. 10,751 are owned by Shikiar Asset Incorporated. Mar Vista Investment Prtnrs Ltd Com stated it has 3.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Adell Harriman And Carpenter holds 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,191 shares. Whale Rock Cap Mngmt owns 6.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 187,396 shares. Narwhal Mgmt owns 3,261 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. Tikvah Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 15.5% or 26,219 shares in its portfolio. Sadoff Investment Mgmt Lc stated it has 362 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 69,076 shares or 1.86% of its portfolio. Moreno Evelyn V holds 2.12% or 4,035 shares. Amer Century accumulated 1.62M shares. Moreover, Korea Corporation has 2.63% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lord Abbett & Limited has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tower Bridge Advsr stated it has 866 shares. Williams Jones And Assoc Lc, a New York-based fund reported 49,711 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings After The Bell Thursday: Can The Cloud Make AMZN Fly? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Scariest Risks Facing Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon.com is Now Oversold (AMZN) – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Convoy Raising Capital And Seeking $3 Billion Valuation – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) just opened its biggest office building in the world – Live Trading News” with publication date: August 23, 2019.