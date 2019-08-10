Kepos Capital LP Cut Position in Principal Financial Group (PFG) by $2.55 Million as Stock Price Rose; Point72 Asset Management LP Boosted Its Crown Holdings (CCK) Holding by $588,276 as Share Price Rose

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 51,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The hedge fund held 80,507 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04M, down from 131,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Principal Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $54.99. About 664,431 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 06/03/2018 Principal a Top Company for Executive Women; 26/04/2018 – Principal Financial 1Q Net $397.1M; 10/04/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL SAYS APPOINTED JULIA RYAN TO SERVE IN TEMPORARY CAPACITY AS ACTING PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP – ROBUSTWEALTH WILL REMAIN UNDER MANAGEMENT OF MIKE KERINS, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, AS PART OF PRINCIPAL; 10/05/2018 – ALTIMMUNE INC – COMMENCED A SEARCH FOR CZEREPAK’S REPLACEMENT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – PFG REPORTS AUM $423.8B FOR PRINCIPAL GLOBAL INVESTORS MARCH 31; 06/04/2018 – RLJ ENTERTAINMENT INC – EFFECTIVE MAY 11, 2018, MARK NUNIS WILL ACT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL AND ACCOUNTING OFFICER OF COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – CS PFG REPORTS FORMATION OF DIRECTS & CO-INVESTMENTS GROUP; 16/04/2018 – PFG REPORTS PRINCIPAL INTL OTHER ENTITIES AUM $173.8B MARCH 31; 30/03/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Corp Says Designated Michael Crimmins To Serve On Interim Basis As Co’s Principal Financial Officer

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 42.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 10,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 36,294 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, up from 25,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $65.2. About 1.69 million shares traded or 22.82% up from the average. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Analysts await Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, down 14.37% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.67 per share. PFG’s profit will be $398.68 million for 9.61 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Principal Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.92% negative EPS growth.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5,097 shares to 25,761 shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 68,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,926 shares, and has risen its stake in Sapphire Holding Sarl.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 98,242 shares to 236,970 shares, valued at $30.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altice Usa Inc by 2.53 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 388,500 shares, and cut its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc.

