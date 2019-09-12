Kepos Capital LP Continues to Hold Stake in Evercore (EVR); Tompkins Financial Upped Gallagher Arthur J & Co Com (AJG) Position

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Evercore Inc (EVR) by 186.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 20,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.87% . The hedge fund held 31,718 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81 million, up from 11,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Evercore Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $81.54. About 126,151 shares traded. Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) has declined 22.19% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EVR News: 28/03/2018 David’s Bridal in talks to tap Evercore for debt restructuring; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co Com (AJG) by 9.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 4,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 47,802 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19M, up from 43,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $88.32. About 248,688 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 09/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Integrity Transportation Insurance Agency, LLC; 02/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Buys ClearPoint Financial; 12/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Palmer Atlantic Insurance for Undisclosed Terms; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY PARTNERS- ONE OF ITS AFFILIATED FUNDS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL PRONTO HOLDCO LLC TO RISK PLACEMENT SERVICES INC; 25/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Regular Second Quarter Dividend; 05/04/2018 – Tyler Lawrence: Arthur J Gallagher to replace Aviva as the main sponsor for the @premrugby, US; 29/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS MCGREGOR & ASSOCIATES; NO TERMS; 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE ADDED AVA, SCI, NTRS, CME, AJG IN 1Q: 13F; 12/04/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER – AGREED TO MULTI-YEAR STRATEGIC BUSINESS, MARKETING PARTNERSHIP WITH 2018-19 SEASON AS OFFICIAL TITLE SPONSOR OF PREMIERSHIP RUGBY; 12/03/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $984.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 42,987 shares to 29,926 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) by 51,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,674 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.62, from 1.49 in 2019Q1.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79M and $497.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) by 17,649 shares to 904 shares, valued at $84,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Min Vol Eafe Etf (EFAV) by 380,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,609 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.4 in 2019Q1.