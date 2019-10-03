Kentucky Retirement Systems Upped Its Nvidia (NVDA) Holding; Xilinx (XLNX) Has 0.99 Sentiment

Xilinx Inc (XLNX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 294 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 297 sold and trimmed holdings in Xilinx Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 209.45 million shares, up from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Xilinx Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 18 to 8 for a decrease of 10. Sold All: 63 Reduced: 234 Increased: 208 New Position: 86.

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 7.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired 1,866 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock declined 6.51%. The Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 28,361 shares with $4.66 million value, up from 26,495 last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $107.33B valuation. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $176.24. About 3.83 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 02/04/2018 – Plunging cryptocurrency prices may be threatening Nvidia’s bottom line:; 08/03/2018 LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia’s Chip Software Pushes Deeper Into A.I. Market — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GAMING DEMAND REMAINS VERY HEALTHY; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning Inference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 24/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Sitting Pretty as Analyst Day Kicks Off — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman Co has 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,147 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0.3% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.12% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 12,018 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank accumulated 0.26% or 257,190 shares. Manchester Capital Management Lc reported 1,574 shares. Court Place Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.16% or 2,548 shares. Sandy Spring Retail Bank holds 16,092 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 137,517 were reported by Vident Advisory Lc. 17,948 are owned by Sfe Investment Counsel. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.22% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Ithaka holds 2.15% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 86,526 shares. Architects Inc holds 0.1% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 3,187 shares. Reilly Advsr Lc invested in 1,196 shares. Primecap Mgmt Co Ca has 4.24M shares. Nippon Life Investors Americas holds 0.39% or 31,140 shares.

Xilinx, Inc. designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company has market cap of $23.14 billion. The Company’s programmable devices comprise integrated circuits in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP). It has a 24.97 P/E ratio. The firm also offers development boards; development kits, including hardware, design tools, IP, and reference creates that are designed to streamline and accelerate the development of domain-specific and market-specific applications; and configuration products, such as one-time programmable and in-system programmable storage devices to configure field programmable gate arrays.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.88 million for 24.63 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc holds 5.27% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. for 539,708 shares. Oak Associates Ltd Oh owns 611,073 shares or 4.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Roanoke Asset Management Corp Ny has 3.86% invested in the company for 72,432 shares. The Michigan-based Usa Financial Portformulas Corp has invested 3.81% in the stock. Main Street Research Llc, a California-based fund reported 116,462 shares.

The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $91.63. About 830,450 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) has risen 56.67% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX); 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64