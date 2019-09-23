Kentucky Retirement Systems Upped Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Holding by $434,493; As Intl Fcstone (INTL) Share Price Rose, Private Capital Management Has Raised Stake

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Intl Fcstone Inc. (INTL) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 35,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.03% . The institutional investor held 743,291 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.43 million, up from 708,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intl Fcstone Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $821.94M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $42.89. About 39,607 shares traded. INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) has declined 23.72% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.72% the S&P500. Some Historical INTL News: 31/05/2018 – Blockchain and cryptocurrency startup Paxos raises $65 million; 07/03/2018 – Derivsource: INTL FCStone Enhances Structured Products Online Calculator (SPOC) with Custom Pricing Functionality; 07/03/2018 – INTL FCSTONE – INTL FCSTONE MARKETS’ STRUCTURED PRODUCTS ONLINE CALCULATOR HAS BEEN OPTIMIZED FOR MOBILE ACCESS; 08/03/2018 – INTL FCStone Financial Honored as Best Independent FCM in 2018 CTA Intelligence Awards; 03/04/2018 – BRAZIL ’17-18 SOY CROP EST. RAISED TO 115.9M TONS BY FCSTONE; 18/04/2018 – INDIA MAY HAVE RECORD SUGAR CROP IN 2019 ON WEATHER: FCSTONE; 07/03/2018 INTL FCStone Enhances Structured Products Online Calculator (SPOC) with Custom Pricing Functionality; 02/05/2018 – BRAZIL ’17-18 SOY CROP ESTIMATE RAISED TO 117M TONS BY FCSTONE; 17/05/2018 – FCStone hints at downward revisions for Brazil corn due to drought; 24/05/2018 – MOVES-INTL FCStone’s Gwozdz latest metals trader to join ED&F

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 6.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 2,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 35,559 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.38 million, up from 33,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $211.31. About 1.65M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS WILL STAY IN BBB+ DEBT RATING AREA; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 23/05/2018 – Women’s Groups Urge McDonald’s to Improve Harassment Policy; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up stronger than expected rise in key sales gauge; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CALL; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen in the first place; 24/05/2018 – MCD CONCLUDES ANNUAL MEETING; 05/04/2018 – Jollibee Foods plans to appeal the order. The government will also inspect other fast-food companies such as KFC and McDonald’s; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: FRESH BEEF ADVERTISING LIFTS SALES OF ALL BURGERS; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s massive burger change won’t impact the Big Mac – and it reveals the fast-food giant’s biggest challenge

Investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold INTL shares while 30 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 12.92 million shares or 0.19% more from 12.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt invested 0.32% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Mariner Ltd Com holds 12,256 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0.01% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) for 491 shares. Us Natl Bank De accumulated 348 shares. Fmr Lc has 0% invested in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) for 382,371 shares. Punch And Assocs Mngmt owns 601,740 shares or 1.98% of their US portfolio. Ls Invest Advsrs Lc holds 0% or 460 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Management Ltd holds 0.02% or 62,457 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 611 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited owns 0% invested in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) for 575 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 942,851 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 5,651 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL).

More notable recent INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Standard Lithium Announces Successful Delivery and Begins Installation of Phases 1 & 2 of Its Direct Lithium Extraction Demonstration Plant to the Arkansas Project Site – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “INTL FCStone Inc. Completes Acquisition of GMP’s US-based Fixed Income Trading Business, formerly known as Miller Tabak Roberts Securities, LLC – GlobeNewswire” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “INTL FCStone Inc. Announces New Three-Year Credit Facility – GlobeNewswire” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nano One Receives $845625 from Early Warrant Exercise Incentive Program – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,365 shares to 81,298 shares, valued at $11.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Tasty Facts About McDonald’s New Dividend – The Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “McDonald’s Stock vs Dunkin’ Donuts – What’s Sweeter? – Forbes” published on September 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “McDonald’s Is Becoming a Tech Company With Its Latest Purchase – The Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “McDonald’s stock suffering biggest drop this year, acts as 44-point drag on Dow’s price – MarketWatch” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Chicken Sandwich Wars: Popeyes Tells Customers To ‘BYOB’ – Benzinga” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Phocas Financial holds 0% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 700 shares. Centre Asset Ltd Llc invested in 1.3% or 26,040 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Gru LP stated it has 0.04% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Welch & Forbes has invested 1.55% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Wealthquest Corporation has invested 0.17% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Barrett Asset Management Ltd reported 1.33% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cibc invested in 0.43% or 267,567 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt holds 1.36% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 34,611 shares. First Natl Bank Of Hutchinson accumulated 0.4% or 3,106 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott has invested 0.39% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Hayek Kallen Investment Management reported 14,409 shares. Landscape Capital Limited Liability owns 20,417 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Advisory Service Networks Ltd Liability Com owns 19,387 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Trust has 2.02% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Shamrock Asset Mngmt Llc owns 4,975 shares.