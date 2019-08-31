Kentucky Retirement Systems Upped Its Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $309,720; As Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Stock Value Rose, C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Upped Holding

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 174 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 18,040 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.13M, up from 17,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – Shoptalk 2018: Amazon Go Execs Talk Cashier-less Stores; 21/04/2018 – The folks at Amazon have been coming up with some pretty wild ideas for patents. Here’s a sampling; 20/03/2018 – Alibaba said it would inject $2 billion into its subsidiary Lazada Group, the Singapore-based online retailer, just a week after; 28/03/2018 – No U.S. policy changes on Amazon at the moment -White House official; 20/03/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective May 1; 27/03/2018 – Amazon targets French grocery market with Monoprix deal; 14/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Amazon Stepping Into SMB Card Space With Chase; 16/05/2018 – Four months ago, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan Chase announced a new partnership to bring down the costs of health care. So far, though, no CEO has stepped up to the plate; 08/05/2018 – From the World’s Most Sought-After Public Speaker and Best-Selling Author of The 5 Second Rule, Kick Ass with Mel Robbins is

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Akamai Technologies (AKAM) by 1329.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 5,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The institutional investor held 5,645 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $405,000, up from 395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Akamai Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $89.13. About 736,858 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 04/04/2018 – Media Organizations’ Security Practices, Threats & Concerns Examined in New Akamai Research Report; 09/03/2018 – AKAMAI TO APPOINT AN ELLIOTT DESIGNEE TO BOARD; 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 70C; 22/03/2018 – Akamai Co-Founder Dr. Tom Leighton Wins 2018 Marconi Prize; 03/04/2018 – Akamai Commitment to OTT Video Streaming Performance, Quality and Security Front and Center at 2018 NAB Show; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 30/04/2018 – Canada News Wire: CIRA partners with Akamai to enhance cybersecurity solutions for Canadians; 27/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – CURRENT LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR FREDERIC V. SALERNO NAMED CHAIRMAN; 19/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies, Inc. vs Limelight Networks, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018; 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks and Akamai Technologies Settle All Outstanding Legal Disputes

More notable recent Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Up 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Akamai Announces Proposed Offering of Convertible Senior Notes – PRNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Akamai Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:AKAM) Returns On Capital Employed Make The Cut? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Akamai (AKAM) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 136.79 million shares or 0.86% more from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Management reported 10,373 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Royal Bancshares Of Canada accumulated 280,298 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 6,402 are owned by Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Co. 10,750 are held by Shell Asset Management Company. Counsel stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). 1,015 were accumulated by Signaturefd Limited Liability. Amp Cap Ltd holds 120,851 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cqs Cayman LP holds 100,500 shares. First Long Island Invsts Limited Co has 2,903 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio has 539,044 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Limited Co holds 1.42% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 79,597 shares. Private Advisor Lc invested in 3,586 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1.80 million shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Llc invested in 0.02% or 21,841 shares. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Limited Com has 1,750 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond Etf (VCSH) by 4,653 shares to 60,193 shares, valued at $4.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard St Bond Etf (BSV) by 4,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,615 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Odey Asset Mgmt Group Limited reported 1,600 shares stake. Natl Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 5,060 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management, a Connecticut-based fund reported 7,135 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co Oh reported 0.67% stake. Moreover, Pettyjohn Wood And White has 0.28% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bridges Inv Mngmt has invested 2.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Archford Cap Strategies holds 0.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 656 shares. Dnb Asset As invested in 0% or 68,734 shares. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corp holds 5,542 shares. Greystone Managed Invests Inc reported 7,384 shares. Spc Finance reported 232 shares stake. Sonata holds 2.29% or 1,725 shares. Riggs Asset Managment invested 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amer Research & Mgmt holds 2,448 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Adell Harriman & Carpenter holds 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,191 shares.