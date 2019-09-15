Kentucky Retirement Systems Trimmed Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Stock Rose; Motley Fool Wealth Management Trimmed Paycom Software (PAYC) Stake by $6.39 Million; Stock Value Rose

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 39.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 28,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 42,518 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.64M, down from 70,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $209.66. About 636,441 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 81,298 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35M, down from 87,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 20/03/2018 – Making Broadway History in Pants: Behind the Modern Approach to Costume Design for Disney’s ‘Frozen’; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-ESPN’s new boss likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive- Recode; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 31.95 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 0.07% or 77,326 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 4,394 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Inv Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.77% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 53,547 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Lc has 1.34% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Utd Automobile Association holds 0.52% or 1.51M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Barbara Oil Co has 0.64% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8,000 shares. New York-based Chemung Canal Tru Communications has invested 2.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Oregon-based Mengis Cap Management has invested 1.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Aldebaran Financial holds 3.17% or 32,881 shares. Jones Fincl Cos Lllp holds 0.02% or 65,914 shares in its portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Company stated it has 257,100 shares. Paragon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 435 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Hamel Associate Incorporated has invested 0.94% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Leonard Green And Partners Lp holds 1.3% or 60,000 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel reported 0.07% stake.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,386 shares to 41,291 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney sells YES Network at EV of $3.47B – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Trade of the Day: Is It Time to Nab Disney Stock As It Points Lower? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “OId Worries Are Dragging Down Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Disney World Needs to Fix Its Fading Theme Park – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

More notable recent Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Factors Make Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Cloud Stocks To Buy Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Paycom Earnings Preview: The Stock Is Overbought, But That Might Not Matter – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Paycom: Standing Out In All The Metrics – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Paycom Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 26.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $33.88 million for 90.37 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.43% negative EPS growth.