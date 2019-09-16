Kentucky Retirement Systems Trimmed Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Market Valuation Rose; Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Stake

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 81,298 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35 million, down from 87,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $135.86. About 2.99 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 30/04/2018 – Disney Music Group’s New A Cappella Group, D Cappella, Featured On “American Idol’s” Disney Night; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 62.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 454,994 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62 million, up from 726,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $688.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.66. About 286,718 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09B and $371.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 85,645 shares to 569,376 shares, valued at $30.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold PPR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 2.13% less from 47.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Shufro Rose Llc has 0.08% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). 2,500 are held by Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 5.02 million shares. Ohio-based Fifth Third State Bank has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Stephens Ar has invested 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Cls Invs Llc owns 3,923 shares. Moreover, Shaker Fincl Serv Ltd Liability Co has 0.29% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). 4,412 were reported by Sandy Spring State Bank. Pinnacle Assocs stated it has 14,550 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal State Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 52,162 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsrs invested in 11,075 shares or 0% of the stock. Mariner Inv Grp Inc Lc accumulated 149,715 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Raymond James & Associates reported 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Baillie Gifford And, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 764,400 shares. Cap Inv Advisors Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ancora Limited Liability Corp has 0.98% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Seabridge Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Financial Bank Hapoalim Bm reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). One Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Brick And Kyle Assoc has 3.97% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 30,097 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 7.70 million shares. Jasper Ridge Partners LP has invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 54,954 shares. Japan-based Norinchukin Commercial Bank The has invested 0.9% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Highland Mngmt Lp holds 15,000 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Legacy Private reported 52,583 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman, a New York-based fund reported 77,326 shares. Johnson reported 8,560 shares. New Jersey-based Nuwave Invest Mgmt Llc has invested 1.57% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gardner Russo And Gardner Limited Liability Com reported 4,383 shares.

