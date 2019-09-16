Kentucky Retirement Systems Trimmed By $884,735 Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake; SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB ORDINARY SHA (BIOVF) Shorts Increased By 13.4%

SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) had an increase of 13.4% in short interest. BIOVF’s SI was 1.29 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 13.4% from 1.14M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 12908 days are for SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:BIOVF)’s short sellers to cover BIOVF’s short positions. It closed at $16.35 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 7.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 6,365 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 81,298 shares with $11.35M value, down from 87,663 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $245.42B valuation. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $136.24. About 1.97M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY:`AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EST INCL $200M FROM CHINA

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.54 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 13.53% above currents $136.24 stock price. Walt Disney had 23 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 10. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, May 7. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $17000 target. Citigroup maintained the shares of DIS in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Thursday, June 6. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $16000 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 12 report. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $132 target. The firm earned “In-Line” rating on Tuesday, August 20 by Imperial Capital. Imperial Capital downgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Monday, June 17 to “In-Line” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hexavest Inc invested in 911,399 shares. Mitchell Management reported 16,356 shares stake. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 0.16% or 385,920 shares. Veritas Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 356,371 were reported by Proshare Advsr Ltd Com. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Corp owns 93,987 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Paradigm Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hendley And has 67,423 shares. Lafleur & Godfrey Limited Company reported 0.93% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cim Investment Mangement stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Blackrock Inc holds 110.92 million shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. 118,270 are owned by Utd American Secs (D B A Uas Asset Management). Lincoln Cap Lc stated it has 87,767 shares or 5.49% of all its holdings. Allstate Corp invested 0.4% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 299,672 shares.

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 7,212 shares to 123,646 valued at $17.22M in 2019Q2. It also upped Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) stake by 5,370 shares and now owns 82,158 shares. Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was raised too.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB , an integrated biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, makes, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, inflammation, and genetics and metabolism diseases primarily in Sweden and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.97 billion. The Company’s core products include Kineret for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and neonatal-onset multisystem inflammatory disease; Orfadin for the treatment of hereditary tyrosinaemia type 1 genetic disorder; and Xiapex for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers Elocta and Alprolix for the treatment of haemophilia; and Ammonaps, Ammonul, and Ravicti for use in the genetics and metabolism diseases.