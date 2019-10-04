Kentucky Retirement Systems Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Lowered by $884,735 as Stock Value Rose; Burns J W & Co Has Boosted Its Unitedhealth Grp (UNH) Position by $359,640

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 81,298 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35 million, down from 87,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $129.21. About 2.42M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – ESPN launches ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $905.1M TO DATE; 13/05/2018 – “Deadpool 2” faces a tougher release window than its predecessor, coming just one week before Walt Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” premieres; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 9, 2017, RUPERT MURDOCH, AND ROBERT IGER MET IN LOS ANGELES; CONSIDERED POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING DISNEY, 21CF; 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Grp (UNH) by 50.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 1,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 4,403 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07 million, up from 2,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Grp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $216.89. About 899,389 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Grows Abroad as U.S. Insurance Business Is Flat; 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Wichmann Succeeded Hemsley as Chief Executive Officer; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 30, UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE CO AND UNITED HEALTHCARE SERVICES FILED A COMPLAINT AGAINST UNITS; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Increases Guidance for Year; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Health Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEEC)

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “UnitedHealth Group Stock Downgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Best ETFs for 2019: The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Has Issues – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “UnitedHealth’s stock drops to pace Dow decliners, as it heads toward 6-month closing low – MarketWatch” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Shake Shack, Shopify And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marshall Sullivan Inc Wa reported 2.82% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Caprock Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.39% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Pettee Incorporated has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 32,330 are owned by Wallington Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 2,552 shares. Duncker Streett And stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Hwg Limited Partnership accumulated 451 shares. Moreover, Pentwater Capital Management Ltd Partnership has 0.4% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Daiwa Grp Inc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Co holds 0.18% or 628,461 shares in its portfolio. Hemenway Commerce Lc, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 6,307 shares. Jcic Asset, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 14,246 shares. Appleton Prtn Inc Ma invested 1.12% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Trustmark Commercial Bank Tru Department holds 0.09% or 3,749 shares. Moreover, Robecosam Ag has 0.8% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 76,185 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. On Friday, May 3 the insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 87,600 shares. Carmignac Gestion invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Naples Global Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 29,313 shares. Valicenti Advisory invested 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Central Savings Bank & Com has invested 0.7% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Assetmark has 9,023 shares. 128,575 are owned by Mackenzie Fincl. Advisor Ltd holds 60,318 shares. The Colorado-based Bruni J V Communications Communications has invested 2.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kanawha Cap Mngmt Llc invested in 65,636 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors stated it has 30,000 shares. Cls Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Camelot Portfolios Lc accumulated 9,490 shares. Marietta Invest Prtn Ltd Liability invested in 9,003 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Martin Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 98,052 shares.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,920 shares to 151,072 shares, valued at $16.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,589 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).