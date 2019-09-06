Kentucky Retirement Systems Raised Position in Centene Del (CNC); Knott David M Cut Iridium Communications (IRDM) Holding as Shares Declined

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 102.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 9,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 18,064 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, up from 8,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $46.14. About 2.44 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD

Knott David M decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) by 59.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M sold 168,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.09% . The institutional investor held 113,399 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, down from 281,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Iridium Communications Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.16B market cap company. The stock increased 4.17% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.99. About 534,941 shares traded. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 43.73% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.73% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 26/04/2018 – Iridium Communications Sees 2019 Total Service REv $440M; 26/04/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC – FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Iridium Comms ‘B-‘; Otlk Neg; Unscd Nts Rated; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to lridium; 13/03/2018 – lridium Certus(SM) Distribution Expands; Enables Globally ‘Connected Vehicles’, Assets and Teams; 03/04/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS – FIFTH SET OF 10 IRIDIUM NEXT SATELLITES, LAUNCHED FRIDAY BY SPACEX, HAVE BEGUN TESTING AND VALIDATION PROCESS; 22/05/2018 – SPACEX LAUNCHES IRIDIUM-6/GRACE-FO SATELLITES: LIVE; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Inmarsat’s CFR to Ba2 from Ba1; outlook stable; 16/03/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS PRICES OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 16/03/2018 – lridium Communications Inc. Prices Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,712 shares to 242,728 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burke And Herbert Retail Bank And Tru Co reported 4,200 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt invested 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Royal London Asset Limited holds 166,914 shares. Zacks holds 0.13% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 116,851 shares. Nomura has invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Credit Agricole S A reported 52,200 shares. Valley Natl Advisers holds 72 shares. Weiss Multi reported 30,000 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 281 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 600 were reported by Kings Point Capital Mngmt. Gam Hldg Ag holds 0.03% or 14,426 shares in its portfolio. Maryland-based Profund Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Prelude Cap Management Lc holds 277,263 shares. Massachusetts Fin Svcs Ma owns 9,358 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc accumulated 150 shares or 0% of the stock.

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 25,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $8.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Upland Software Inc. by 18,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 438,000 shares, and has risen its stake in American Outdoor Brands Corporation.

Analysts await Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Iridium Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $90,780 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold IRDM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 91.05 million shares or 0.29% less from 91.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 1,191 shares. Shine Investment Advisory invested in 0% or 233 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.02% or 33,514 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 147,010 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated invested in 350 shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 104,876 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 735,388 shares. Moreover, Utd Serv Automobile Association has 0% invested in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Brave Asset Inc stated it has 12,500 shares. Pinnacle Limited reported 1.87 million shares. Dubuque Bancshares & accumulated 500 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd owns 419,843 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 60,067 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, D E Shaw & Inc has 0.02% invested in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).