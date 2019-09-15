Kentucky Retirement Systems Position in Intel (INTC) Upped as Valuation Declined; As Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Share Value Declined, Lasalle Investment Management Securities Lowered Its Holding by $1.65 Million

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 60,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% . The institutional investor held 2.46 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.41 million, down from 2.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Weingarten Realty Investors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.58B market cap company. It closed at $28.14 lastly. It is up 1.95% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS QTRLY CORE FFO SHR $0.57; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty 1Q Core FFO 57c/Share; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q Rev $132.5M; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – REAFFIRM CORE FFO FOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reports Another Strong Quarter; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 57C, EST. 57C; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS WRI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.29/Shr-FFO $2.35/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q FFO 60c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q EPS $1.13

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 11,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 208,494 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.98 million, up from 196,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.54. About 14.76 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – Apple Said to Plan Move From Intel to Mac Chips (Video); 17/04/2018 – ICON PLC – AGREED ON PRELIMINARY DEAL TERMS WITH INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM FOR USE IN CLINICAL TRIALS; 27/04/2018 – Intel opens more than 4 percent higher after crushing earnings; 07/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS PATENT OFFICE REVIEW PROCESS THAT IS VALUED BY SILICON VALLEY TO WARD OFF INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 25/04/2018 – MacRumors: Intel to Supply Apple With 70% of LTE Chips Needed for 2018 iPhones; 15/05/2018 – INTEL SAYS IT HAS SUBMITTED PLAN TO ISRAEL’S GOVERNMENT TO EXPAND ITS PRODUCTION OPERATIONS IN THE COUNTRY; 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: lt’s Already Here; 26/04/2018 – INTEL BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YR; 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Production

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,365 shares to 81,298 shares, valued at $11.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 30,212 shares to 797,017 shares, valued at $62.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 115,808 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.33M shares, and has risen its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Analysts await Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. WRI’s profit will be $67.48M for 13.27 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Weingarten Realty Investors for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.