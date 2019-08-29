Kentucky Retirement Systems Position in Dominion Energy (D) Increased by $485,716; Hikari Tsushin Lowered Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $3.01 Million

Hikari Tsushin Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 32.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Tsushin Inc sold 15,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,145 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.30 million, down from 49,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $928.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $205.53. About 15.96 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 21/03/2018 – Apple: BlueFin Slashes iPhone Estimates for 2018; ‘Challenging’ Environment — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Apple said last quarter it had returned $248.4 billion in total capital to shareholders, and anticipated that figure would hit $300 billion in through March 2019; 27/03/2018 – @Apple announces a new iPad that will be offered to schools for $299; 07/03/2018 – APPLE – IN 2017, CO DIRECTED SUPPLIERS TO REMOVE 10 SMELTERS AND REFINERS NOT WILLING TO PARTICIPATE IN, OR COMPLETE, THIRD PARTY AUDIT IN GIVEN TIMELINES; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Apple and lemon; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK: APPLE PAY USERS DOUBLED, TRANSACTIONS TRIPLED YOY; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Green Apple 2018-l ‘AAA(EXP)sf; 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG SEES 100M OLED PANEL SUPPLY TO APPLE THIS YR: THE BELL

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 22.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 6,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 34,946 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $76.89. About 2.06M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple Card Will Launch The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple Stock Is Looking Ripe for the Picking At $200 – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple shelves ‘Walkie-Talkie’ phone project – report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 2, 2019 : APHA, AMD, QQQ, TVIX, CLDR, PINS, AZN, SQ, BABA, TQQQ, AAPL, SQQQ – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Financial Ser Inc stated it has 1.75% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Credit Suisse Ag holds 1.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 7.53 million shares. Aperio Group Ltd Llc reported 3.44 million shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Llc holds 3.31% or 286,896 shares. Mitchell Capital Mgmt Communication invested 3.27% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dock Street Asset Management has 12.29% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pacific Global Mgmt Co has invested 3.51% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mackay Shields Lc reported 2.28% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Yhb Advisors accumulated 128,942 shares. Kj Harrison & Ptnrs holds 3.42% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 51,638 shares. Hayek Kallen Invest Mgmt invested 5.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corp invested 1.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 236,500 shares or 2.24% of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments stated it has 1.88% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Violich Capital Mngmt holds 5.05% or 104,929 shares.

Hikari Tsushin Inc, which manages about $451.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKA) by 9 shares to 744 shares, valued at $224.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dominion Energy’s Dividend Needs Clarification – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 32% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought AAR (NYSE:AIR) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 68% – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 49% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilton Management Limited Liability Co holds 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 162 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 323,066 shares. Moors & Cabot Inc holds 0.37% or 72,876 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 19,229 are held by Stock Yards Savings Bank And Communication. 141,645 are held by Hartford Invest Management Commerce. Ntv Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.3% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 13,646 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 312,209 shares. 225,216 are owned by Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Com. Moreover, First American National Bank & Trust has 0.02% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Wesbanco State Bank Incorporated stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 3,818 shares. Fil Ltd holds 7 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora owns 641 shares. Leisure Cap Management holds 11,419 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. 1,965 shares were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK, worth $149,998.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,712 shares to 242,728 shares, valued at $10.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.