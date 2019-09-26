Kentucky Retirement Systems Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Decreased by $884,735 as Stock Price Rose; Tyson Foods (TSN) Shareholder Aristotle Capital Management Has Upped Stake

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 81,298 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35M, down from 87,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $133.09. About 6.32 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO SAYS 100% FOCUSED ON GETTING DISNEY DEAL DONE; 25/05/2018 – Disney continues to take full advantage of their 2012 purchase of Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise. Its new Star Wars-themed parks are set to open in 2019; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Offer Say on Executive Pay, and They Dislike It; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company; 23/05/2018 – ABC’s Bruce Rosenblum to Exit Disney Amid Restructuring; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 03/05/2018 – Many Disney employees say they bring their own lunch to work – but there are 7 park treats they just can’t resist; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 170.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 3.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 5.21M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $420.51 million, up from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $85.97. About 1.87 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Chicken Segment Sales Volume Up About 3%-4%; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – TO BUY POULTRY RENDERING AND BLENDING ASSETS OF AMERICAN PROTEINS AND AMPRO PRODUCTS; 11/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Tyson CTO Rewiring 83-Year-Old Food Giant; 07/05/2018 – TYSON EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tyson Foods Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSN); 20/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Tyson’s IDRs at ‘BBB’/’F2’; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q EPS 85c; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to pay $850 million for animal fats and feed business; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – SALE OF TNT CRUST ALSO INCLUDES TWO MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN GREEN BAY

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,335 shares to 37,774 shares, valued at $4.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,354 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.81 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

