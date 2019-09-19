Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowered Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $884,735 as Stock Value Rose; Synovus Financial Has Trimmed Its Splunk (SPLK) Holding by $717,875; Stock Price Rose

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 81,298 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35 million, down from 87,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $136.8. About 6.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 05/03/2018 – ABC’S DIS.N 2018 OSCARS WAS THE LEAST-VIEWED BROADCAST OF THE EVENT EVER; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch; 13/05/2018 – “Deadpool 2” faces a tougher release window than its predecessor, coming just one week before Walt Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” premieres; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY; 30/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SETS JULY 10 MEETING FOR VOTE ON DISNEY MERGER; 22/03/2018 – Citizen to Become Official Timepiece of Walt Disney World® Resort, Disneyland® Resort and Marvel New Media’s Creative Space

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 48.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp sold 5,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 6,177 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $776,000, down from 11,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $116.93. About 1.45M shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running; 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney upsizes tender offer, announces early results – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Stock Driven By Disney+ Presents a Problem for Investors – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 106,403 are held by Pinebridge Invests Lp. Westpac Banking invested in 351,705 shares. Cambridge Trust reported 32,191 shares stake. Calamos Advsrs Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 1.44 million shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Connors Investor Services Inc holds 2.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 131,473 shares. 2,530 were reported by Lipe And Dalton. Millennium Management Llc has invested 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Asset has invested 0.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Amalgamated Bankshares has invested 0.82% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Financial Corporation In reported 1,762 shares stake. Argent owns 53,227 shares. Wealthcare Cap Management Limited Liability stated it has 200 shares. Lindsell Train Ltd holds 5.25 million shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.67 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,391 shares to 41,856 shares, valued at $11.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,932 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Momentum Stocks to Buy On the Dip – Investorplace.com” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Reasons to Like Okta Stock Ahead Of Tomorrowâ€™s Earnings Report – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “26 Stocks Moving in Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Splunk Stock Dropped 17.4% in May – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.17 EPS, up 22.73% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.43% EPS growth.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 6,651 shares to 112,275 shares, valued at $14.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 5,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.