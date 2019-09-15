Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowered Its Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $884,735; Walt Disney Company (DIS) Share Value Rose While Yacktman Asset Management LP Lowered Its Stake by $25.26 Million

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 181,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 4.39 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $612.35M, down from 4.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 18/04/2018 – RIVAL OFFER DISCLOSED IN JOINT DISNEY-FOX PROXY FILING; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide Itineraries in 2019; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library — All for $4.99 Per Month

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 81,298 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35M, down from 87,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL JACKSON’S ESTATE FILES SUIT VS DISNEY, ABC NETWORK; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 29/05/2018 – Disney Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2,661 shares to 43,692 shares, valued at $5.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,283 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Illinois-based Dearborn Prtn has invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). California-based Ipg Ltd has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stonebridge Cap Advisors Llc holds 1.8% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 72,641 shares. Kanawha Cap Mgmt Limited Com owns 65,636 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. Hollencrest Capital Management, California-based fund reported 11,058 shares. Barton Investment Mgmt holds 6,179 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 22,989 shares. Suvretta Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.12 million shares. Country National Bank & Trust accumulated 651,381 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group Llc stated it has 0.48% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Next Financial Group has 0.23% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Benin Mgmt holds 1.16% or 19,399 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp holds 0.07% or 4,681 shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Hapoalim Bm owns 1,620 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Disney+’s Value Proposition Just Got Even Stronger – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: AAPL, DIS, NFLX, ROKU – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.95 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reading International Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) by 99,145 shares to 215,850 shares, valued at $2.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 15,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hath B (BRKB).

