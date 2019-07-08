Kentucky Retirement Systems Lifted Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $309,720; Hexcel New (HXL) Shareholder Joho Capital Has Lowered Its Position by $18.69 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 174 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,040 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.13M, up from 17,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $958.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $4.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1947.36. About 1.15 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Amazon Just Expanded Its Business Digitally and Physically; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores; 27/04/2018 – Podcast: The Information’s 411 – Fulfilled by Amazon; 15/05/2018 – Amazon is aiming to give AWS customers an “easy button” to get into the same technology that underpins bitcoin; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE REDUCED ATVI, NOW, BLK, AMZN, STZ IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Tim Stone, Longtime Amazon Executive, to Join Snap as CFO Starting May 16; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 22/04/2018 – People think Amazon has the most positive impact on society out of any major tech company; 29/03/2018 – Amazon is also in the spotlight on suggestions that it will be forced to pay more tax

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (HXL) by 39.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 270,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 423,053 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.26M, down from 693,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Hexcel Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $80.69. About 44,333 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 0.26% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.03; 30/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Net $61.6M; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE IS REAFFIRMED; 26/03/2018 Hexcel and Arkema Join Forces in Thermoplastic Composite Solutions for Aerospace; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Board Authorizes $500 M of Additional Shr Repurchase; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Accrual Basis Cap Expenditures of $270M-$290M; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Sales $2B; 08/05/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lvm Mgmt Ltd Mi reported 207 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp holds 2.2% or 92,377 shares in its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Ltd reported 119 shares. Culbertson A N Co holds 0.21% or 405 shares in its portfolio. Valicenti Advisory Incorporated holds 9,576 shares. Hillman accumulated 15,475 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Grp Inc Limited Liability has 726 shares. Wespac Ltd has 2,087 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Patten And Patten Tn owns 814 shares. Nine Masts Cap Ltd holds 1.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,004 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen invested in 0.24% or 357,931 shares. Ajo LP has invested 0.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pictet Bancorp And Tru Limited reported 3,493 shares. Night Owl Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 14,994 shares. Aimz Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 119 shares.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,712 shares to 242,728 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold HXL shares while 107 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 72.54 million shares or 2.02% less from 74.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prns Mgmt Communication has 22,681 shares. Cornerstone Advisors reported 0% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Lc owns 88,520 shares. Invesco stated it has 359,188 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 11,652 are owned by Teton Advisors. Rmb Management Ltd Llc reported 25,377 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Wellington Management Gru Llp invested in 0.01% or 605,231 shares. Cibc Asset holds 0% or 3,205 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 962,704 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Bancshares Of Mellon Corporation holds 0.02% or 845,091 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al accumulated 0.02% or 27,600 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 21,753 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Com reported 240,804 shares stake. Tudor Et Al accumulated 0.17% or 59,758 shares. Fred Alger Management invested in 0.01% or 45,662 shares.

Analysts await Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 18.67% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.75 per share. HXL’s profit will be $75.55M for 22.67 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Hexcel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.95% EPS growth.