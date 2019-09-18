Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Trimmed Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake as Share Price Rose; Two Sigma Securities Position in Facebook (Call) (FB) Has Lowered by $14.49 Million

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (FB) by 27.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 75,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 194,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.48M, down from 269,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $536.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $188.08. About 9.75M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – Facebook is launching a new dating service:; 09/04/2018 – Facebook Scandal Is a `Game Changer’ for Data Privacy Regulation; 19/03/2018 – Red Deer Advocate: Facebook whistleblower pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada; 09/04/2018 – Facebook chief admits `mistakes’ over data leaks; 19/03/2018 – EU’s Justice Chief Vera Jourova: Misuse of Personal Data of Facebook Users ‘Horrifying, if Confirmed’; 13/04/2018 – “Earth Day Starts at Home” on Facebook Live; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IN APRIL INCREASED BUYBACK PROGRAM BY ADDED $9B; 13/05/2018 – Apple CEO Lauds Gun-Control Activists; Jabs at Google, Facebook; 26/04/2018 – Facebook to clearly label political advertising in Britain; 02/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg fires back at Tim Cook’s Facebook criticism – ‘extremely glib’

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund sold 3,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 36,406 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08M, down from 39,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $136.31. About 4.47 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The Incredibles; 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019; 05/03/2018 – Ratings for Sunday’s Oscars telecast plunge, early data shows; 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets shareholder vote on Disney deal for July 10; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund, which manages about $496.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,675 shares to 50,104 shares, valued at $9.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,412 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 31.55 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.