Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Trimmed Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $480,523; Visa (V) Share Value Rose While Baxter Bros Has Cut Its Holding

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund sold 3,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 36,406 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08M, down from 39,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $137.5. About 6.80M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 09/04/2018 – China rails at theme park boom over debt risk, “blind” construction; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT

Baxter Bros Inc decreased its stake in Visa (V) by 1.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc sold 2,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 143,082 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.83M, down from 145,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $177.98. About 7.60 million shares traded or 12.06% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA’S ENTRY TO CHINA LIKELY `STILL A COUPLE YEARS AWAY’; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY TOTAL PROCESSED TRANSACTIONS, REPRESENTING TRANSACTIONS PROCESSED BY VISA, WERE 29.3 BILLION, A 12% INCREASE OVER THE PRIOR YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Visa Aims to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments, Tokenization in Latin America, Caribbean; 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban – Letter; 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 28/03/2018 – Most Non-EU Lawyers Earn Too Little to Secure U.K. Work Visa; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 12/03/2018 – Tillerson Lands in Chad to Show Support Despite Visa-Ban Dispute

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings owns 6,000 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Ks owns 100,325 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt owns 25,135 shares. Portland Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hengistbury Investment Ptnrs Llp has 42.69% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cibc Bancorporation Usa holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 20,823 shares. Perigon Wealth Ltd Liability Co reported 55,730 shares stake. King Wealth holds 98,003 shares or 5.08% of its portfolio. Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability Company has invested 1.95% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Diversified Tru Company has 0.21% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 25,791 shares. Central Natl Bank invested in 2.16% or 55,300 shares. Coastline holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 19,466 shares. Sand Hill Glob Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 69,368 shares. Leuthold Limited holds 1.46% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 65,219 shares. Permit Limited has 0.27% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 3,550 shares.

Baxter Bros Inc, which manages about $372.05 million and $437.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc by 9,589 shares to 22,109 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 2,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,297 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.12 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund, which manages about $496.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,675 shares to 50,104 shares, valued at $9.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,094 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.96 billion for 31.83 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.