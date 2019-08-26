Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Boosted by $1.16 Million; Hyman Charles D Has Lowered Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $1.29 Million as Stock Declined

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 35.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 10,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 39,863 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, up from 29,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $134.02. About 3.58 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Bd Recommends Stockholders Vote in Favor of the Proposal to Adopt the Disney Merger Agreement; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 29/05/2018 – Main Street: Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Yr Licensing Agreement With the Disney/ABC Television Group, to Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 25/05/2018 – Techmeme: Riot Games signs non-exclusive streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ for League of Legends; replaces Riot’s 2016 $350M; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media

Hyman Charles D decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D sold 3,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 103,888 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.63M, down from 107,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $359.29. About 3.09M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Boeing May Become a Target in a Trade War Over Trump’s Tariffs; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA BOEING B777 LEASE TERM 10 YEARS; 10/04/2018 – Indonesia’s Lion Air announces purchase of 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CURRENT 777 PRODUCTION PLANS ARE NOT DEPENDENT ON IRAN DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 View To EPS $16.40-EPS $16.60; 28/03/2018 – Greek airline Aegean picks Airbus for $5 bln order of 42 planes; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Will Provide Spare Parts to U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Depots for F/A-18 Maintenance; 13/05/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: New Chinese Passenger Plane To Challenge Boeing; 10/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS LION AIR’S 737 MAX 10 ORDER WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED IN ITS ORDER BOOK; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23

Hyman Charles D, which manages about $799.29 million and $972.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 7,712 shares to 173,867 shares, valued at $11.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Financial Services stated it has 708 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel holds 20,717 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Interocean Capital Ltd Llc has 45,137 shares. Crestwood Advisors Group Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,544 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. 2.30 million are owned by Ameriprise. The Maryland-based Torray Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 1.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 428,592 shares. Renaissance Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 76,710 shares. Moreover, Lbmc Inv Advisors has 0.44% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,316 shares. First Commonwealth Corp Pa invested 0.88% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Williams Jones & Assocs Limited Co owns 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,088 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa has 3,895 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1.99 million shares. Arcadia Invest Management Corporation Mi invested in 100 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 37.27 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens First Principles Advsrs accumulated 0.09% or 1,431 shares. Pggm Invests owns 1.83M shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. 20,190 are held by Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability. 24,083 were reported by Addison Capital. Georgia-based Synovus has invested 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 0.29% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fmr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.45% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 33.90M shares. Cannell Peter B Co holds 1.84% or 427,150 shares in its portfolio. Davis accumulated 55,112 shares or 3.6% of the stock. Exane Derivatives owns 13,696 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 328,889 shares. Blue Chip Prtn reported 0.03% stake. Asset Strategies Inc invested in 68,710 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Group Lc has 0.28% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,656 shares. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us reported 378,847 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings.

