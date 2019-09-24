Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raised Its Apple (AAPL) Holding; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. (TSE:GS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 2.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired 2,094 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund holds 91,155 shares with $18.04 million value, up from 89,061 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $989.43B valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $218.94. About 14.06 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – Christian Post: Apple iPhone Rumors: Cheaper Model to Launch Alongside Bigger Model in September 2018?; 01/05/2018 – Apple Adds $100 Billion to Buyback Plans; 27/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves; ex-Apple exec to succeed him; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO @tim_cook on allowing @NRA TV in the app store: Do I like their tactics, their positions? Honestly, no …. But their point of view along with the alternate point of view, I think it’s actually important for the public to hear; 11/04/2018 – If Zuckerberg was asked about Cook’s comments, the notes urged him to point towards “lots of stories about apps misusing Apple data.”; 27/03/2018 – APPLE DIRECTOR AND FORMER U.S. VP AL GORE AT EDUCATION EVENT; 27/03/2018 – Apple Pitches Retooled IPad Tailored for Schools (Video); 27/04/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Apple is working on AR/VR headset with 8K displays, that will wirelessly connect to a dedicated box powered b; 27/03/2018 – Apple Services to Drive Next Leg of Growth, Says Schoenstein (Video)

Among 2 analysts covering Gluskin Sheff + Assc (TSE:GS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Gluskin Sheff + Assc has $14.25 highest and $14.25 lowest target. $14.25’s average target is 0.07% above currents $14.24 stock price. Gluskin Sheff + Assc had 2 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, March 25. See Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. (TSE:GS) latest ratings:

25/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $14.25 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $14.25 Maintain

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Analyst Moves: AAPL – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple: Major Hurdle Cleared – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Apple’s (AAPL) New Devices Boost Flagging iPhone Sales? – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “iPhone 11 Event Wonâ€™t Be Big for Apple Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Among 25 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Apple has $27000 highest and $140 lowest target. $221.96’s average target is 1.38% above currents $218.94 stock price. Apple had 58 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 23. Morgan Stanley maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Monday, July 22. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $24700 target. Barclays Capital maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, September 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, July 31. JP Morgan maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, July 9. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $23900 target. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, July 29 with “Buy”. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $18500 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. Goldman Sachs maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Goldman Sachs has “Hold” rating and $140 target. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by BTIG Research.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa reported 9,276 shares or 2.1% of all its holdings. Hemenway Trust Llc has invested 3.69% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Anderson Hoagland And Company owns 21,300 shares for 2.31% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc stated it has 289,410 shares. Sigma Counselors owns 40,548 shares. Bailard reported 2.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wms Prns Ltd Liability Corp reported 92,033 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested 1.32% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Valicenti Advisory Services has 55,340 shares for 5.34% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset LP has invested 0.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). M&R holds 4.11% or 91,883 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Communications has invested 2.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Autus Asset Limited Liability owns 67,481 shares. Brouwer Janachowski Lc, a California-based fund reported 5,368 shares. Moreover, Wunderlich Cap Managemnt has 1.47% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 11,219 shares.

More notable recent Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. (TSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Goldman Sachs: 5 â€˜Superstarâ€™ Stocks To Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hitachi and Virtusa Partner to Advance AI in Financial Services – GlobeNewswire” published on June 03, 2019, Bloomberg.com published: “Wall Street Is Lending Billions to China’s Tech Unicorns – Bloomberg” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. (TSE:GS) were released by: Bloomberg.com and their article: “Tencent-Backed Brokerage Said Poised to Raise $90 Million in IPO – Bloomberg” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Bloomberg.com‘s news article titled: “Warburg-Backed ESR, Holders Seek Up to $1.24 Billion in Hong Kong IPO – Bloomberg” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 64 investors sold Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp stated it has 0.01% in Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. (TSE:GS). Hall Kathryn A holds 2,500 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Zeke Capital Lc has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. (TSE:GS). Focused Investors Lc holds 3.95% or 440,000 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.01% in Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. (TSE:GS). Moreover, Lipe Dalton has 2.85% invested in Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. (TSE:GS). Of Vermont invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. (TSE:GS). 1.10M were reported by Wells Fargo And Mn. Macquarie Gru Ltd owns 74,409 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Lomas Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has 161,136 shares for 3.54% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Lc invested in 0% or 180 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Fund, Kentucky-based fund reported 7,095 shares. Perkins Coie Trust owns 350 shares. Moreover, Security Natl Com has 0.27% invested in Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. (TSE:GS) for 4,215 shares. United Automobile Association invested in 179,584 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $444.64 million. The firm also provides wealth management services. It has a 17.58 P/E ratio. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , firms, institutions, insurance companies, and estates.

The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.24. About 105,443 shares traded or 0.04% up from the average. Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. (TSE:GS) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 04/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Estimates Upper End of Reasonably Possible Aggregate Legal Loss of About $1.5 Bln in Excess of Aggregate Reserves as of March-End – Filing; 17/04/2018 – TOPLive Starts: Analysis of Goldman’s Trading, Earnings Results; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE IN COMMITMENT LETTER WITH GOLDMAN FOR $400M BRIDGE LOAN; 22/03/2018 – BBL COMMODITIES FOUNDER JONATHAN GOLDBERG SAYS TO LAUNCH NEW $1 BLN MACRO FUND WITH FORMER GOLDMAN SACHS COLLEAGUE BEN JACOBS; 08/05/2018 – “With the Fed funds rate moving up faster than inflation … the competition from cash for other asset classes has picked up,” wrote Goldman’s Mueller-Glissmann; 20/03/2018 – Estefania Gonzalez: Goldman moves Spanish dealmaker to Madrid ahead of Brexit; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit to Pay Blackstone, Goldman $1.9 Billion for Ipreo; 29/05/2018 – AbbVie at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs files suit to recover 360 mln rupees from India’s Videocon – Mint