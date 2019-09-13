Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raised Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $798,846 as Share Price Declined; Resmed (RMD) Stake Lifted by Martin Currie Ltd

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Resmed Inc (RMD) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 8,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.22% . The institutional investor held 177,754 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.69M, up from 169,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Resmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 674,223 shares traded or 30.05% up from the average. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 22.98% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.98% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 12/03/2018 – ResMed Ltd vs Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited | FWD Entered | 03/09/2018; 26/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.N – DECLARES A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Conference May 16; 22/05/2018 – ResMed Studies Show Remote Monitoring and Automated Resupply Improve Adherence to PAP Therapy; 19/04/2018 – RESMED INC – AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR UNCOMMITTED OPTION TO INCREASE REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN ADDITIONAL $300 MLN; 20/05/2018 – ResMed-sponsored Studies Show Combining Home Oxygen and Home Non-invasive Ventilation is a Cost Effective Treatment for COPD; 27/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.AX : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO A$12.75 FROM A$11.95; RATING NEUTRAL; 06/04/2018 – Company Profile for ResMed; 29/05/2018 – ResMed Transaction Is Expected to Be Finalized Before the End of the 1Q of FY19; 23/04/2018 – UBS Lifts Target Price on Resmed to US$104/Share From US$96

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 422 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 8,625 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.33M, up from 8,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $911.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $20.56 during the last trading session, reaching $1843.55. About 2.82M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – As Amazon and other retailers move sales online, demand for warehouse space is skyrocketing and supply is still limited; 14/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Amazon tests new ad tool that competes with Google, Criteo; 16/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos tweaks Trump with tweet praising Post Pulitzers; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE REDUCED AMZN, ECA, BIIB, NKTR, AVGO IN 1Q: 13F; 29/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon is straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 09/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Officially Launches HEMPd – Its New Line of CBD-Infused Products; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s strength would be in search advertising rather than display; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board only has three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. Via @ranimolla:; 04/04/2018 – FLIPKART BOARD SAID TO HAVE GIVEN NOD TO ENGAGE W/ AMAZON: TOI; 04/04/2018 – Times of India: Amazon may rival Walmart for buying stake in Flipkart

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Why Amazon Stock Should be in Your Cart Ahead of the Recession – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon.com Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for AMZN – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: Advertising Strong Future Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Today’s Pickup: Port Markets Leading The Way – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon brings Prime to Brazil – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund, which manages about $496.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,457 shares to 36,406 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

