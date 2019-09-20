Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Upped by $336,658 as Share Price Declined; Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) Holder Minerva Advisors Cut Stake by $352,000 as Valuation Rose

Minerva Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc sold 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.88M, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $644.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.11. About 218,216 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 02/05/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 18/04/2018 – Sen. Gillibrand: To Protect Against Future Flooding Along New York’s Great Lakes Coastline, Senator Gillibrand Pushes For; 26/04/2018 – DoD – US Navy: SWOSU Great Lakes Holds Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony; 24/04/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 18 Days; 10/04/2018 – Great Lakes Caring, National Home Health Care, and Jordan Health Services Merge to Become Leader in Home-Based Care; 26/04/2018 – Rep. Walberg: Walberg Presses EPA Administrator Pruitt on Great Lakes Funding, Asian Carp; 30/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Great Lakes states to address West Nile virus; 20/03/2018 – Federal Register: Great Lakes Pilotage Advisory Committee; 20/03/2018 – Explore Bay Harbor Announces 2018 Magazine and Great Lakes Center for the Arts Summer Lineup; 16/04/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge Wins $51.4 Million U.S. Army Contract

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 2,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 55,370 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.71 million, up from 52,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $130.11. About 4.53 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY

More notable recent Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MasTec (MTZ) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, View Up, Shares Rise – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Great Lakes Announces Receipt of $48 Million Tampa Deepening Award – GlobeNewswire” published on October 01, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Great Lakes Dredge & Dock: Momentum Builds – Seeking Alpha” on November 07, 2018. More interesting news about Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Model N Inc (MODN) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Netflix, Schlumberger, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, and Pzena Investment Management â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold GLDD shares while 31 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 50.43 million shares or 6.20% more from 47.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jennison Assoc Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) or 705,855 shares. Moreover, Convergence Inv Prtn Ltd Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 15,730 shares. United Services Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 398,454 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 963,722 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Kbc Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 37,332 shares. Vanguard Inc stated it has 2.91 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co invested in 84,028 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tudor Et Al stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Millennium accumulated 500,000 shares. Menta Lc has 0.1% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 66,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 7,504 shares or 0% of the stock. Jefferies Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Bogle Invest Mngmt LP De holds 0.21% or 238,220 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 27.78% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.18 per share. GLDD’s profit will be $8.28M for 19.44 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.78% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund, which manages about $496.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,457 shares to 36,406 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.