Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Increased by $1.16 Million as Share Value Rose; Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Holder Villere St Denis J & Co Has Decreased Its Position by $1.31 Million

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 35.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 10,416 shares as the company's stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 39,863 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, up from 29,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc analyzed 9,234 shares as the company's stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 650,459 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.75M, down from 659,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $8.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $153.14. About 398,216 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp by 1,125 shares to 10,262 shares, valued at $13.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 8,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 568,472 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.74 earnings per share, up 31.10% or $0.65 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $147.75M for 13.97 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.33% EPS growth.

