Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Lowered Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position By $480,523; Van Kampen Municipal Opportunity Trust II (VOT)’s Sentiment Is 1.4

Van Kampen Municipal Opportunity Trust II (VOT) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.35, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 109 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 78 cut down and sold holdings in Van Kampen Municipal Opportunity Trust II. The funds in our database now possess: 15.59 million shares, up from 15.50 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Van Kampen Municipal Opportunity Trust II in top ten holdings increased from 6 to 7 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 67 Increased: 77 New Position: 32.

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 8.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund sold 3,457 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund holds 36,406 shares with $5.08M value, down from 39,863 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $248.46B valuation. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $137.93. About 2.82 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Media Networks Rev $6.14B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Co holds 1.36% or 11.25 million shares. Stearns Fin accumulated 0.05% or 1,908 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 54,954 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Columbia Asset Management has invested 3.26% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Loews Corporation has 0.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Korea Investment Corporation stated it has 0.78% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fosun Int Limited invested in 0.12% or 12,508 shares. 131,473 are held by Connors Investor. Hollencrest Mngmt accumulated 11,058 shares. Jacobs & Ca holds 2.06% or 91,340 shares. Cypress Group stated it has 16,461 shares. Mirador Prns Limited Partnership invested in 1.34% or 19,475 shares. Bancorp holds 2.06% or 46,778 shares in its portfolio. Mad River Invsts owns 2,400 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Northeast Financial Consultants reported 0.92% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 1,751 shares to 40,412 valued at $8.62M in 2019Q2. It also upped Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 2,094 shares and now owns 91,155 shares. Alphabet Inc was raised too.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.93 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 12.14% above currents $137.93 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Citigroup. As per Tuesday, April 30, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 12 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Citigroup. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 6 by UBS. Imperial Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, August 20. Imperial Capital has “In-Line” rating and $14000 target. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by BMO Capital Markets. On Tuesday, May 7 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”.

Truepoint Inc. holds 11.05% of its portfolio in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares for 917,596 shares. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc owns 319,127 shares or 7.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Community Financial Services Group Llc has 5.27% invested in the company for 103,254 shares. The Colorado-based Noven Financial Group Inc. has invested 2.82% in the stock. Kwmg Llc, a Kansas-based fund reported 75,637 shares.

The ETF increased 0.42% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $150.05. About 58,783 shares traded. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (VOT) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

