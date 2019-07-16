Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Lifted Its Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $1.16 Million as Stock Rose; Incline Global Management Decreased Stake in Visa (V) by $25.13 Million

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 35.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 10,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,863 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, up from 29,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $145.06. About 5.21M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $1.61B TO DATE; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO REORGANIZES BUSINESSES INTO FOUR SEGMENTS; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney conjures unmagical fixes for overcrowded parks; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash

Incline Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 55.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc sold 161,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 127,306 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.88 million, down from 288,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $406.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $180.57. About 4.38 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard; 28/05/2018 – INDIA SWARAJ SAYS REVOKING H1B VISA WILL HURT U.S. ECONOMY; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 24/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances:; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis; 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00B for 33.94 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

