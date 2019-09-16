Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Holding in Microsoft (MSFT); B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Masimo (MASI) by $414,844 as Valuation Rose

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 7,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 159,804 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.41M, up from 152,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $136.28. About 10.12 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft lnstalled Base in Construction Companies; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 07/03/2018 – Microsoft Store to Host The BarberTime Media Network’s Launch in Atlanta and DC Areas!; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows chief leaves in reshuffle; 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses; 22/03/2018 – Databricks Delivers Microsoft Azure Databricks Addressing Customer Demand; 31/03/2018 – Microsoft chief breaks up Windows engineering team; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (MASI) by 20.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 2,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 11,097 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.65M, down from 13,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Masimo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $149.8. About 191,611 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft, Disney make cloud deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 09/11/2019: ZS, DPW, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Edtech Battle Heating Up: GOOGL, MSFT, AMZN & AAPL to Watch – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sfe Investment Counsel has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Co invested in 292,647 shares. Gamco Et Al has 0.16% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hayek Kallen Mgmt reported 82,912 shares or 7.04% of all its holdings. Meyer Handelman stated it has 4.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First National Bank & Trust holds 127,696 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 2.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 244,133 shares. Sigma Planning holds 1.05% or 152,704 shares. Independent Order Of Foresters holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 935 shares. Firsthand Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 100,000 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdings owns 7.56 million shares. Addenda Cap holds 1.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 106,366 shares. Williams Jones And Associates Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 935,878 shares. The Massachusetts-based Excalibur Corp has invested 4.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Meritage Grp LP stated it has 2.57 million shares.

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund, which manages about $496.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,457 shares to 36,406 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.71 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.71 per share. MASI’s profit will be $37.86 million for 52.75 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Masimo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.58% negative EPS growth.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49M and $265.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2,934 shares to 28,191 shares, valued at $3.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shake Shack Inc by 23,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,056 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).