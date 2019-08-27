Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increased Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $1.16 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Axiom International Investors Upped Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) Position by $5.07 Million

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) by 28.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 507,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.01% . The institutional investor held 2.29 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.03M, up from 1.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Banco Bradesco S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.66. About 14.91M shares traded or 12.10% up from the average. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 35.25% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – BRAZILIAN PENSION FUNDS, BNDESPAR MAY SELL 10 PCT TO 12.5 PCT OF THEIR VALE STAKES THROUGH PUBLIC OFFERING; 04/04/2018 – BRASIL BROKERS SIGNS 3-YEAR PARTNERSHIP W/BRADESCO; 04/04/2018 – BRADESCO IS FOCUSED ON CREDIT PORTFOLIO EXPANSION: CEO; 14/03/2018 – BRADESCO’S CHALLENGE IS REVENUE SYNERGY, CEO TELLS VALOR; 14/03/2018 – BANCO BRADESCO CHAIRMAN LUIZ CARLOS TRABUCO CAPPI SAYS IT IS ESSENTIAL THAT BRAZIL’S NEXT PRESIDENT SHOWS COMMITMENT TO FISCAL REFORM; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 26/04/2018 – Bradesco – 1Q18 Results; 09/03/2018 BRADESCO SEES BRAZIL’S SELIC CUT TO 6.5% IN MARCH; 10/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN CREDITORS TAKE OVER SALE MANDATE FOR ODEBRECHT’S COMMUTER RAIL UNIT SUPERVIA; 05/04/2018 – MITSUBISHI UFJ SELLING COMMON SHARES OF BRAZILIAN LENDER BANCO BRADESCO BBDC3.SA IN AUCTION

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 35.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 10,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 39,863 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, up from 29,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $134.49. About 5.69 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 18/05/2018 – Fast Company: Can Disney/Pixar find a #MeToo middle ground with a John Lasseter comeback?; 24/04/2018 – Mighty reviews see cliffhanger ‘Infinity War’ poised for huge opening; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON ENDS; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles; 28/04/2018 – Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home; 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 13/04/2018 – Huffington Post: Here’s A Look At The Delightful Disney-Pixar Short About A Teeny Dumpling; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Bob Chapek Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products Segment

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22B and $3.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 242,923 shares to 424,160 shares, valued at $19.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 22,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,685 shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

