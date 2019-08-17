Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Upped by $1.16 Million; Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake Maintained by J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 59,961 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66M, up from 56,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets; 05/03/2018 – JAMES PITARO NAMED PRESIDENT OF ESPN & CO-CHAIR, DISNEY MEDIA N; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 05/03/2018 – Disney Names Consumer Chief Pitaro as New President of ESPN; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 09/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger deserves praise for the company’s string of successful blockbuster films, according to @jimcramer; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 35.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 10,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 39,863 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, up from 29,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney shareholders reject CEO Iger’s pay plan; 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Stocks I’m Never Selling – Yahoo Finance” on July 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of Disney Are Down Wednesday – Motley Fool” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘Race Against Time’: Experts React To Disney’s Q3 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stable Tone Prevails After Monday Rout As Disney Earnings Loom After Close – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Disney – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Glob Investment Management Lc reported 0.17% stake. Kingfisher owns 12,506 shares. Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pittenger Anderson holds 0.77% or 88,273 shares. Bb&T holds 162,259 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 0.89% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 12,120 shares. Forbes J M And Company Llp reported 2.68% stake. Moreover, Ubs Oconnor Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.27M shares. 222,009 are owned by Broad Run Investment Mngmt Ltd Com. Colonial Trust Advsr owns 106,752 shares for 2.25% of their portfolio. Montag & Caldwell Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 4,050 shares. The Michigan-based Usa Financial Portformulas Corporation has invested 2.76% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ima Wealth has invested 0.72% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Company, Michigan-based fund reported 6,847 shares. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca stated it has 8,813 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Advisors owns 0.52% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 21,827 shares. Capstone Inv Lc invested in 33,521 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Incorporated accumulated 3,282 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc invested 0.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Northstar Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0.63% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Anchor Advisors Ltd Llc reported 6,692 shares. Personal Capital Advsr reported 424,283 shares stake. Cullen Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,900 shares. Williams Jones Assocs Limited Liability reported 426,122 shares. Capital Wealth Planning Lc stated it has 12,320 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 8.00 million shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt has 110,192 shares. Clarkston Prns Ltd Liability has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ancora Lc owns 135,797 shares. St Johns Inv Management Co Ltd Liability Com holds 1.3% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 15,124 shares.