Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Lifted by $1.16 Million as Share Value Rose; Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Holding Increased by Central Bank & Trust Co

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 35.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 10,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 39,863 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, up from 29,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 16/05/2018 – Lasseter Could Return in a Creative Capacity, With Fewer Management Responsibilities; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Announces Strategic Reorganization; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT FOX ASSET DEAL WILL GO FORWARD – CNBC

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 99.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 53,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 107,401 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, up from 53,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.35. About 13.10M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – WHILE NO FINAL DECISION HAS BEEN MADE ON DEAL, AT THIS POINT WORK TO FINANCE ALL-CASH OFFER AND MAKE KEY REGULATORY FILINGS IS WELL ADVANCED”; 20/03/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: BREAKING: NBC News confirms Cambridge Analytica has suspended CEO Alexander Nix pending investigation; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF AROUND $500 MLN; 25/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY STATEMENT ON COMCAST ANNOUNCEMENT FOR SKY; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 21/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Sponsor City Innovate to Foster Development of Smart Cities; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s £22bn swoop for Sky ignites three-way media battle; 24/04/2018 – NBCUniversal Names Phil Tahtakran Head of NBCUniversal Federal Government Affairs, Promotes Margaret Tobey to Senior Vice; 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 Index Fund (IJR) by 4,512 shares to 31,233 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,186 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr S&P Midcap 400 (IJH).

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Comcast (CMCSA) Down 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “When Comcast Stock Hits $45 Youâ€™ll Wish Youâ€™d Bought It Sooner – Nasdaq” published on April 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks: Papa John’s Soars in Premarket; J&J, Comcast, Zynga All Rise – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Comcast Stock Has No Catalyst Unless This One Thing Happens – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Has Comcast (CMCSA) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthcare Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 224 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) holds 0.18% or 46,100 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 0.34% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 28.71 million shares. 9,341 were accumulated by Enterprise Service. Strategic Global Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 5,730 shares. Lpl Finance Limited Liability Corp reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Hudock Grp Ltd Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, Mycio Wealth Prns Limited Company has 0.08% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Letko Brosseau And Associates accumulated 3.06M shares. M&R Mngmt Inc has 2.34% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Sei holds 961,497 shares. Institute For Wealth reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Johnson Inv Counsel reported 1.15 million shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Modera Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Pggm Invests holds 1% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 4.90 million shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Turning Bearish Into The Disney+ Exuberance – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “It’s Clear Why Disney World’s “Star Wars” Land Is More Popular Than Disneyland – Motley Fool” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney’s Avengers Spell Endgame For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.