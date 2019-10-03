Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has Trimmed Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Shareholder High Pointe Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $1.35 Million as Share Price Rose

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF) by 85.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 13,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 2,190 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $227,000, down from 15,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cincinnati Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $114.29. About 256,550 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund sold 3,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 36,406 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08M, down from 39,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $128.38. About 5.42M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/05/2018 – DISNEY:`AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EST INCL $200M FROM CHINA; 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Bd Recommends Stockholders Vote in Favor of the Proposal to Adopt the Disney Merger Agreement; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Announces Strategic Reorganization; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 12/03/2018 – Nancy Dubuc in Advanced Talks to Become CEO of Vice Media, Replacing Shane Smith; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS ACCESSIBLE TO ANYONE WITH A CURRENT-GENERATION ROKU DEVICE; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT; 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund, which manages about $496.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 293 shares to 6,245 shares, valued at $6.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 3,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. St James Inv Ltd Liability Com holds 222,823 shares or 2.99% of its portfolio. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership stated it has 299,672 shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Founders Securities Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.76% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 1.70 million are held by 1832 Asset L P. Sunbelt Securities Incorporated has invested 0.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Prudential Fincl Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 2.83M shares. Jolley Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 35,787 shares. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Co has 102,424 shares. Coastline Trust reported 43,070 shares. Schmidt P J Inv Mgmt has invested 1.8% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Arrowgrass Prns (Us) Limited Partnership has 0.73% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 219,644 shares. Cap Research Glob Invsts invested in 51,466 shares. Moreover, Smith Salley And Assocs has 1.52% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.94 billion for 29.72 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 157 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 102.33 million shares or 1.46% more from 100.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Bank & Trust De accumulated 737,812 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 2,015 shares. Maryland Capital Management holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 5,612 shares. Da Davidson And reported 4,376 shares. Numerixs Inv Technology Incorporated has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). First Manhattan owns 568 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Republic Inv Management Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 24,383 shares. Gideon Capital Advisors invested in 0.5% or 14,023 shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt accumulated 56,889 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Limited Liability reported 4,034 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2,897 were reported by Campbell & Adviser Ltd Liability. Checchi Advisers Limited owns 1,957 shares. Regal Advsr Ltd Llc reported 20,315 shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0.02% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) or 2,194 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Limited has 10,390 shares.

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 EPS, down 5.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CINF’s profit will be $129.04M for 36.17 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93 million and $71.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 11,180 shares to 36,700 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.