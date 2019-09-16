Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has Lowered Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $480,523; Bank Hawaii (BOH) Share Price Rose While State Street Trimmed Its Stake

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (BOH) by 13.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 227,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 1.41 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $117.24M, down from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Bank Hawaii Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $87.25. About 205,920 shares traded. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has risen 5.66% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds Bank of Hawaii; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Raises Dividend to 60c; 04/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII 1Q EPS $1.28, EST. $1.22; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net Interest Incomes $120.3M; 13/03/2018 – Dir Churchill Gifts 120 Of Bank of Hawaii Corp; 17/05/2018 – CLEARWATER PAPER CORP – BOH A. DICKEY RETIRED FROM CO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ) EFFECTIVE AS OF END OF HIS CURRENT TERM ON MAY 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Noninterest Income $44M

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund sold 3,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 36,406 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08 million, down from 39,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 5.21M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against CEO Iger’s pay package; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND

State Street Corp, which manages about $1341.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 33,662 shares to 4.01 million shares, valued at $1.10 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spx Flow Inc by 26,777 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold BOH shares while 79 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 33.37 million shares or 12.92% more from 29.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 25,667 shares. 10 were accumulated by Baystate Wealth Mngmt. Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs has invested 0.02% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Old National Bank In holds 0.01% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) or 2,469 shares. Fmr Llc has invested 0% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Hrt Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4,577 shares. Bokf Na owns 9,671 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mawer Management Ltd, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 290,186 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc reported 5,568 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs stated it has 12,059 shares. Whittier Of Nevada has invested 0.01% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). 22,067 were accumulated by Deutsche Bankshares Ag. Tower Research Capital Limited Co (Trc) holds 617 shares. Walthausen Co Limited Liability Co reported 87,420 shares.

Analysts await Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.39 earnings per share, up 2.21% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BOH’s profit will be $56.48 million for 15.69 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of Hawaii Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rbf Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.63% or 36,816 shares in its portfolio. Michigan-based Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel has invested 1.52% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Redwood Ltd Llc holds 75,419 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gp Lc, a California-based fund reported 44,903 shares. Cutter Brokerage holds 8,747 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Barnett & holds 0.05% or 679 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Lc has invested 0.58% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Covington Investment Advsr stated it has 1.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Essex Serv, Connecticut-based fund reported 26,233 shares. Farmers State Bank owns 19,320 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. Glenview Comml Bank Dept invested 0.87% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5.28% or 103,846 shares. Gladius Cap Lp holds 1.55% or 184,259 shares in its portfolio. 1,944 are held by Winch Advisory Service Limited Liability Corporation.

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund, which manages about $496.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,751 shares to 40,412 shares, valued at $8.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).