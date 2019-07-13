Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has Lifted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $1.16 Million; As Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Share Value Declined, Armistice Capital Has Raised Stake

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 35.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 10,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,863 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, up from 29,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT; 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 08/03/2018 – Disney Shareholders Won’t Endorse CEO Robert Iger’s Compensation Plans; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 29/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO’S ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELED ‘ROSEANNE’ -COMPANY STATEMENT; 11/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ lands in ‘Star Wars’ galaxy and cast puts drama behind; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 1028% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 1.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 33.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.21M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.54M market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.38. About 133,362 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 62.10% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Con; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Graham Cooper as Chief Financial Officer and Operating Chief; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Robust Antiviral Activity Observed in Hepatitis B Virus Patients From Positive Interim Data From Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 12/03/2018 Assembly Biosciences Announces Additions to Management Team and Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Helen S. Kim to Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Data Show Excellent Potency, Dose Response Across Patient Cohorts as Well as a Favorable Safety Profil; 20/04/2018 – DJ Assembly Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASMB); 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Presents Positive Interim Data from Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731 in HBV Patients in a Late-Breaker Session at the EASL Conference; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 100,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $11.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:ACHN) by 1.80 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma Plc.

More notable recent Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Assembly Biosciences Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Assembly Biosciences Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Highlights – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Assembly Biosciences Presents Data Highlighting Next-Generation HBV Core Protein Inhibitors at EASL 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Assembly Biosciences Presents Final Results of Phase 1b Study of ABI-H0731 at 2018 AASLD – GlobeNewswire” published on November 12, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Assembly Biosciences Weakness Provides Attractive Entry Point, B Riley FBR Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” with publication date: October 08, 2018.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Gru Inc Inc accumulated 102,680 shares. Westpac holds 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 286,808 shares. Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv reported 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Narwhal Capital Mgmt holds 53,280 shares. New York-based Wg Shaheen And Associate Dba Whitney And Comm has invested 0.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 59,171 are held by Advisor Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company. Plancorp Ltd Llc holds 0.21% or 4,899 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 1.40M shares. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca has 0.83% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jag Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 47,123 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Moreover, Rockland Trust has 0.12% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 10,063 shares. Moreover, Pictet & Cie (Europe) has 1.48% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 78,005 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation has invested 0.74% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Diligent Ltd Liability holds 36,199 shares. First United Bank Trust accumulated 6,880 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Disney World’s Huge Price Hike Is Great for SeaWorld and Universal – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Stocks to Buy at an All-Time High – Investorplace.com” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Disney Investors Need to Know About the “Avengers: Endgame” Rerelease – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 20, 2019.