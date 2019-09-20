Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has Cut Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $480,523 as Share Value Rose; As Gerdau S A (GGB) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Gramercy Funds Management Lifted Its Holding

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund sold 3,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 36,406 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08 million, down from 39,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $133.3. About 12.11 million shares traded or 41.89% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – Bob Iger loses symbolic Disney shareholder vote on pay; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $1.61B TO DATE; 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 36.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 788,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 2.92 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.37M, up from 2.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.18. About 2.64 million shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET REV. R$10.39B, EST. R$10.36B; 22/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN STEEL INSTITUTE SAYS THAT US SUSPENSION OF TARIFFS ON BRAZIL WILL LAST FOR 30 DAYS; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GERDAU AMERISTEEL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 26/03/2018 – GERDAU GETS BRAZIL REGULATOR APPROVAL TO SELL PLANTS TO KINROSS; 30/05/2018 – GERDAU SAYS SALE OF CHILE PLANTS TO BE CONCLUDED IN JULY; 30/05/2018 – GERDAU SAYS CHILE REGULATOR APPROVED SALE OF ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL441.0M; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Outlook On Gerdau To Stable From Negative; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 RATING TO CMC’S PROPOSED NOTES; ALL OTHER RATINGS REMAIN ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 02/04/2018 – GERDAU SAYS IT CONCLUDED SALE OF UNITS IN U.S. TO OPTIMUS STEEL

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund, which manages about $496.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,422 shares to 55,370 shares, valued at $7.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 3,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 833,991 shares. Symmetry Peak Management Ltd reported 7,500 shares. Shikiar Asset Incorporated holds 0.12% or 2,103 shares in its portfolio. Auxier Asset Management has 16,489 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Grp Inc holds 9,632 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 15,396 shares. Page Arthur B has invested 2.52% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Marathon Trading Investment Limited Company reported 11,375 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 2,994 shares stake. Hemenway Ltd Co reported 112,745 shares stake. Atlanta Company L L C holds 247,138 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 3,271 were reported by Hartwell J M Partnership. Counsel Limited Liability Corp Ny owns 1,946 shares. The Michigan-based Greenleaf has invested 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lipe & Dalton holds 2,530 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.90 billion for 30.86 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.