Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has Boosted Its Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Share Value Rose; Signaturefd Increases Position in American Express Co (AXP)

Signaturefd Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 2102% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc bought 4,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,404 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $481,000, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $126.48. About 1.05 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.7 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 23/03/2018 – TechCrunch: American Express quietly acquired UK fintech startup Cake for $13.3M; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit tops estimates as record splurge on rewards woos customers; 23/03/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Richard Petrino Appointed Corporate Controller, Principal Accounting Officer, Effective Immediatel; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-5; Presale Issued; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Consumer Services Card-Member Delinquency Rate 1.4%, Flat Vs. Feb; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Small Business Card Delinquency Rate 1.3% Vs. 1.4% in Feb; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws American Express Bank FSB Ratings; 15/05/2018 – mSlGNlA, Inc. Announces Patent Office Victory in Continued Patent Enforcement Efforts against American Express® Company Subsidiary lnAuth, Inc

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 35.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 10,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,863 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, up from 29,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $144.93. About 5.15M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House; 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?; 05/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive; 08/05/2018 – Disney to report earnings after the bell; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 5,319 shares to 3,297 shares, valued at $237,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 17,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,778 shares, and cut its stake in Black Knight Inc.

