Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Continues to Hold Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Buffington Mohr Mcneal Lowered Nike Cl B (NKE) Position by $362,208 as Stock Rose

Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 41.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal sold 4,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 6,178 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 10,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 5.24 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 09/04/2018 – Nike Acquires 2nd Company In A Month For Its Customer Strategy — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – More: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has disposed of its Nike stake, CNBC’s @LesliePicker confirms; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit; 09/05/2018 – Nike’s Executive Exodus Shows Bullies Don’t Make Good Bosses; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CEO: COMMITED TO ALL EMPLOYEES HAVING POSITIVE EXPERIENCE; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR TO MARK PARKER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT AS NIKE TRANSITIONS ITS ORGANIZATION; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace BehaviorComplaints; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX TO SHIFT TO TAILWIND IN FY 2019; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas scores against Nike in World Cup deals

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 35.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 10,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 39,863 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, up from 29,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide Itineraries in 2019; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 10/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS `BLACK PANTHER’ SURPASSES $1B IN GLOBAL TAKINGS; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.10B for 29.75 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71 million and $310.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 8,973 shares to 13,875 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Short Term Corporate Bond (CSJ) by 66,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,212 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P Small (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Corporation holds 119,152 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Private Asset accumulated 0.14% or 9,202 shares. Moreover, Cim Ltd Liability Company has 4.34% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Optimum Advsr holds 22,571 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd reported 1.47% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability invested in 4.66M shares or 0.34% of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Incorporated reported 6,558 shares. Amp Cap Invsts owns 616,761 shares. Motco has 75,614 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Balasa Dinverno And Foltz has invested 0.13% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Metropolitan Life Communications New York holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 118,120 shares. First Bancshares Of Omaha reported 0.42% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Johnson Investment Counsel accumulated 0.53% or 296,614 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma invested in 908,235 shares. Regions Financial Corporation accumulated 0.05% or 55,454 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.86% stake. Kentucky Retirement reported 87,663 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Boltwood has invested 1.66% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Palestra Capital Mgmt Lc owns 1.25M shares or 4.54% of their US portfolio. 12.08M were reported by Wells Fargo And Mn. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 2.69 million shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability owns 1.19 million shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Llc accumulated 902,716 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot And Inc Ma invested in 0.1% or 5,438 shares. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada holds 130,883 shares. Moreover, Alexandria Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 0.45% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Guyasuta Inv Advsrs reported 9,225 shares. Harvest Cap Inc stated it has 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Drexel Morgan holds 1.58% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 15,992 shares. Charter Tru Co reported 10,749 shares.

