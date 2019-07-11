Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosted Its Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $1.16 Million as Shares Rose; Facebook Cl A (FB) Shares Rose While Bainco International Investors Has Increased Position by $539,500

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 35.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 10,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,863 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, up from 29,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $143.54. About 8.38 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow; 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 15/03/2018 – SKY – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS AND, IF NECESSARY, OBTAIN CERTAIN ANTITRUST APPROVALS; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s Roseanne hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 08/05/2018 – Disney Earnings Beat After ‘Black Panther’ Blockbuster Performance — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98M, up from 38,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $574.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $202.73. About 20.57 million shares traded or 20.67% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – TOPLive Starts: Zuckerberg Takes Questions on Facebook Data Rift; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Cruz Raises Diamond and Silk’s Facebook Problems; 20/03/2018 – Aaron Blake: BREAKING: Bannon oversaw Cambridge Analytica’s collection of Facebook data, according to former employee; 09/03/2018 – Facebook will stream live Major League Baseball games for the first time; 27/03/2018 – Financial Post: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism; 02/05/2018 – Facebook is launching a new dating service:; 11/04/2018 – FirstMark’s Ferreira ‘Very Carefully’ Watching Facebook (Video); 23/04/2018 – Gundlach Recommends Investing Exchange-traded XOP, Shorting Facebook — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL – 25-GAME PACKAGE OF WEEKLY BROADCASTS TO BE DISTRIBUTED EXCLUSIVELY ON FACEBOOK WATCH IN U.S. VIA MLB LIVE SHOW PAGE; 01/05/2018 – Facebook will start telling users which websites track them across the web

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40 million and $615.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 9,130 shares to 210,202 shares, valued at $9.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,465 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. Stretch Colin had sold 750 shares worth $128,408. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31. $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bandera Limited Liability Corporation reported 7.55% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Polaris Greystone Financial Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has 11,015 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Hldg holds 1.59% or 2.00M shares in its portfolio. Edgestream Ptnrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 259,197 shares stake. Aravt Global Ltd Co invested in 3.7% or 140,000 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia Trust Company owns 0.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,515 shares. Nadler Fincl Grp, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,195 shares. Finance Advisers Limited Liability holds 0.22% or 185,754 shares in its portfolio. 2,930 are owned by Somerville Kurt F. Windsor Capital Management Ltd owns 1,235 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. First Comml Bank Of Omaha holds 81,481 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Columbus Circle Invsts reported 1.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Arbor Inv Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 116,660 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N also sold $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile reported 2,194 shares. Cheviot Value Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 24,056 shares. Skylands Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 8,000 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel holds 2.03% or 135,505 shares. Hs Management Prns Ltd invested in 1.93 million shares or 7.23% of the stock. Iat Reinsurance Limited owns 29,017 shares. Burney reported 114,833 shares. Cadence National Bank Na reported 11,160 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc owns 124,108 shares. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp accumulated 2,420 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 18,641 shares. Clarkston Capital Prtnrs Limited Company stated it has 0.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Brookstone holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 9,320 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 1.11 million shares. Kopp Invest Advisors Limited Com reported 2,596 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.

