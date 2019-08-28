Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Bvf Increases Stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA)

Bvf Inc increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) by 15.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc bought 185,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.52M, up from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $957.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $14. About 504,244 shares traded or 21.96% up from the average. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has risen 9.57% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 08/03/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND EXECUTION OF CURRENT CLINICAL AND OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2019; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM REACHES SETTLEMENT PACT WITH DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement With Dicerna Pharmaceuticals; 14/05/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BELIEVES THAT IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND EXECUTION OF ITS CURRENT CLINICAL AND OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2019; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT EXCLUDES ANY AMOUNTS RECEIVED BY DICERNA FROM ITS EXISTING COLLABORATION WITH BOEHRINGER-INGELHEIM; 23/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Goldfield, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, WesBanco, Carolina; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA REPORTS SETTLEMENT OF ALL LITIGATION WITH ALNYLAM; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT ALLOWS CO TO ADVANCE ALL KEY, PLANNED PIPELINE PROGRAMS; 20/04/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Announces Settlement of All Litigation with Alnylam; 17/05/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 35.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 22,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 87,663 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73M, up from 64,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $134.49. About 5.69M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY SAID PREPARED TO OFFER SIGNIFICANT CASH IF NEEDED: CNBC; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY’S `SOLO’ DOUBLES `BLACK PANTHER’ PRESALES: FANDANGO; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same; 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN

Since May 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $20.00 million activity.

More notable recent Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Drug/Biotech Stocks Making a Mark in RNAi Therapeutics – Nasdaq” on April 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ (DRNA) CEO Doug Fambrough on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Dicernaâ„¢ Reports Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Business Wire” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Dicernaâ„¢ Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BioBoyScoutâ€™s Online Biotech Valuation Calculators Help Small Investors See Value in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.65, from 3.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold DRNA shares while 20 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 46.22 million shares or 51.46% less from 95.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Ra Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.55% or 2.46 million shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Inc Pa has invested 0.01% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Jane Street Group Limited Com reported 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Manchester Cap Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 18,857 shares. Bvf Il has 2.3% invested in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Wells Fargo Co Mn owns 32,970 shares. California Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 55,800 shares. Fosun Int Ltd holds 188,673 shares. Citigroup holds 13,281 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc reported 4,450 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Inc invested in 11,980 shares. Artal Gru Sa accumulated 0.59% or 979,275 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 613 shares.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89M and $893.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kura Oncology Inc by 280,000 shares to 2.50M shares, valued at $41.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc by 516,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “What to Watch When Disney Reports Tuesday – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney’s Avengers Spell Endgame For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliant Inv Ltd Company has invested 2.49% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.46% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Baltimore owns 98,741 shares for 1.92% of their portfolio. Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc accumulated 37,214 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 103,842 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Koshinski Asset has 10,448 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rnc Management Ltd Liability Co has 27,970 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Stack Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 234,640 shares. Ccm Inv Advisers Lc holds 2% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 107,370 shares. Livingston Grp Incorporated Asset Management Co (Operating As Southport Cap Management) invested in 12,771 shares. Cumberland reported 11,166 shares stake. Fdx Advsr Inc has invested 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 18,641 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 55,335 shares. Mirador Capital Prtn Lp, California-based fund reported 19,808 shares.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,712 shares to 242,728 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.