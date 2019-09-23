Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM); As Schweitzer (SWM) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Guggenheim Capital Lowered by $578,325 Its Position

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 11,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 197,042 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.10 million, up from 185,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $72.17. About 2.80M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Top Massachusetts court rules against Exxon in climate case; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL OUTLINES AGGRESSIVE GROWTH PLANS TO MORE THAN DOUBLE EARNINGS; 07/03/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO GROW NORTH AM/ASIA MANUFACTURING FIVEFOLD; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Start Up 25 Upstream Projects Worldwide; 12/04/2018 – SANTOS LTD – ADVISED BY EXXONMOBIL THAT PRODUCTION OF LNG HAS SAFELY RESUMED FOLLOWING TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF OPS AFTER SEVERE EARTHQUAKE IN REGION; 11/04/2018 – EXXON LNG VP EMMA COCHRANE SAYS EXPECTS TO START PRODUCTION AT ITS TERMINAL IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA IN BEGINNING OF MAY; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 31% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES $24B CAPITAL BUDGET THIS YEAR, $28B IN 2019; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXXONMOBIL IS UNDERTAKING INITIATIVES TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE METHANE EMISSIONS; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS ABANDONED PLANS TO DEBOTTLENECK ITS EXISTING LNG TRAINS, OPTED TO BUILD NEW TRAINS

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Schweitzer (SWM) by 21.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 17,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.32% . The institutional investor held 64,902 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15 million, down from 82,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Schweitzer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 39,194 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 16.82% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM); 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 14,085 shares to 157,799 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 23,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SWM Expands Its Water Filtration Offerings by Launching REVONEX Membrane Backing Paper – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schweitzer Mauduit: Investors Should Follow The Diversification Story Taking Place – Seeking Alpha” published on October 05, 2015, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM) Presents At Noble Financial Capital Markets 14th Annual Investor Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2018. More interesting news about Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SWM Adds TPU Film Production Capabilities in Asia – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 08, 2018.

Analysts await Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.77 per share. SWM’s profit will be $28.10M for 10.28 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold SWM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 26.58 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.01% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Two Sigma Securities owns 7,093 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 7,118 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De owns 67,939 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 19,000 are owned by Badgley Phelps Bell. Legal General Group Public Lc stated it has 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication Ny invested in 9,944 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Invs Company owns 250,741 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cooke And Bieler Ltd Partnership holds 1.18% or 2.03M shares in its portfolio. Alps Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) for 10,069 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 53,564 shares. Yorktown Mgmt & Rech Company holds 31,083 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. First Corp In holds 0.01% or 375 shares. Tower Lc (Trc) reported 1,220 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 5,795 were reported by James Investment Rech Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clean Yield Gp owns 7,751 shares. Payden & Rygel owns 856 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hm Payson And accumulated 719,958 shares or 1.98% of the stock. 38,102 were reported by Boyer Corporon Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation. Benedict Advsrs has invested 0.98% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Finance Advantage holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 6,856 shares. Stewart Patten Co Ltd holds 61,364 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Griffin Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.95% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hilton Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 8,698 shares. Naples Glob Advisors Limited invested in 0.7% or 37,794 shares. Meridian Communications accumulated 8,986 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Capital Rech Investors holds 61.20 million shares. Johnson Gru owns 74,728 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Cap Innovations Lc has 6,972 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 4,564 shares.