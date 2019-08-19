Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS); As Autonation (AN) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Cut Position

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 74.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 303,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The institutional investor held 101,900 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, down from 405,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $47.58. About 540,763 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500.

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 35.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 22,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 87,663 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73 million, up from 64,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.35M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 05/03/2018 – Disney Names Consumer Chief Pitaro as New President of ESPN; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?; 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Disney Offer Must Be GBP10.75 in Cash for Each Share in Sky

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 586,448 shares. Northern Trust Corp has 556,307 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 126,700 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 8,832 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 181,602 shares. Bridgewater Associates LP has 438,167 shares. Barclays Plc reported 102,510 shares. Stephens Ar invested 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Citadel Advsr Lc owns 291,123 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv owns 488 shares. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.56 million shares. Schwartz Invest Counsel has invested 0.19% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Quantbot Technology LP has 22,992 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Victory Capital Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 3.45M shares.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 128,291 shares to 609,309 shares, valued at $13.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Analysts await AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. AN’s profit will be $101.54M for 10.43 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by AutoNation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $4.64 million activity. 1,150 shares were bought by EDELSON DAVID B, worth $41,469 on Monday, February 25.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,712 shares to 242,728 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

