Kentucky Retirement Systems Increased Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $2.31 Million; Apple (AAPL) Position Has Increased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 1,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 83,324 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.49M, up from 81,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $223.68. About 12.43 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/03/2018 – Martin king: China’s smartphone market to heat up with Galaxy S8 releaseSEOUL: US tech giant Apple Inc and China’s smartphone; 04/05/2018 – Apple Rakes In Profits As It Awaits the Next Big Leap — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google The online retailer’s acquisitions by the numbers; 10/04/2018 – APPLE OWES $502.6 MILLION TO VIRNETX, SAYS FEDERAL JURY IN TX; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet President Donald Trump on Wednesday, according to an official schedule released by the White House; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD COSTS $299 FOR SCHOOLS, $329 FOR END USERS; 26/03/2018 – Jamf Delivers Pre Day-Zero Support for All Apple Spring 2018 Releases; 26/03/2018 – Spotify expects 2018 revenue to grow 20-30 pct, slower than 2017 pace; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 19/03/2018 – CNET: Apple reportedly testing in-house MicroLED screens

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 1,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 19,259 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.47 million, up from 18,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $855.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1730. About 1.39 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – Applause Launches lndustry’s First Crowdtesting Offering for Amazon Alexa; 20/03/2018 – Health Purchase: Amazon taps health information expert with Texas connection to lead health tech business; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 07/04/2018 – One of the central arguments in Trump’s attacks on Amazon is all wrong – and it’s Citigroup’s fault; 06/04/2018 – Trump attacks Amazon low-tech underbelly; 09/05/2018 – Better Ways for Jeff Bezos to Spend $131 Billion; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 23/04/2018 – Amazon wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for Bernie Madoff; 26/03/2018 – Casino’s Monoprix teams up with Amazon for grocery delivery; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE AND AMAZON RENEW STREAMING PARTNERSHIP FOR THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Reasons Amazon Stock Was Down in August – Investorplace.com” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Investors Should Look at This Number Before Buying Any Tech Stock – Nasdaq” published on September 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon’s Alexa Is a Multibillion-Dollar Business – Nasdaq” on September 28, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AWS hires Cisco, Cumulus vet – Information – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “New Highs for AMZN Stock Will Come After Growth Challenges End – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comgest Global Investors Sas holds 4,800 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. 546 are held by Accredited Investors. West Oak Capital Lc, California-based fund reported 1,455 shares. American Money Mngmt Llc holds 1.23% or 1,217 shares in its portfolio. Osher Van De Voorde Invest Mngmt stated it has 4.54% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Penobscot Investment Management holds 0.22% or 574 shares. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 1.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gateway Advisory Ltd Liability Com holds 167 shares. Doheny Asset Ca has invested 1.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Winslow Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.12% or 292 shares. 13,195 were reported by Signature Estate Invest Advisors Lc. Moreover, Private Advisor Group Lc has 1.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 257,169 shares. Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp accumulated 1.92% or 86,274 shares. The Illinois-based Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,365 shares to 81,298 shares, valued at $11.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple broke Chinese labor laws – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple fund invests $250M in Corning – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple: Small Can Be Big – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple’s September 2019 Event: The Overlooked Innovation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.