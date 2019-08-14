Kentucky Retirement Systems Holds Position in Amazon Com (AMZN); As Rpm Intl (RPM) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Hound Partners Upped Holding

Hound Partners Llc increased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc bought 224,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 3.45 million shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.39M, up from 3.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $66.93. About 179,116 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EPS 30c; 19/03/2018 – RPM BUYS LEADER IN TILE, GROUT SEALER MKT; 05/04/2018 – RPM Names Kinser Vice President of Operations; 29/03/2018 – ATLATSA – DURING 2018, RPM, CO TO CONTINUE WORK FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF 2017 RESTRUCTURE PLAN BY FULFILLING TERMS, CONDITIONS CONTEMPLATED IN AGREEMENT; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL INC RPM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.05 TO $3.10; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG SAYS RPM CUTS STAKE TO 2.6% FROM 11.4%; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – PERMIAN SALE WILL REDUCE COMPANY’S 2018 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUME GUIDANCE BY 5 BCFE; 19/03/2018 – RPM SEES DEAL ADDING WITHIN 1 YR EX COSTS; 12/03/2018 RPM to Webcast Presentation at Gabelli & Co. 9th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – RECORDED $2.3 BLN NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE FOR HURON AND PERMIAN PLAYS IN QTR

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 174 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 18,040 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.13M, up from 17,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $871.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $62.24 during the last trading session, reaching $1762.1. About 2.36M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – Amazon bans customers for returning too many items, according to a report; 29/03/2018 – Amazon’s Washington influence machine built to withstand Trump’s attacks; 16/05/2018 – NBC Chicago: Amazon has finished visiting the 20 contenders for its new HQ; 26/05/2018 – NYU @profGalloway answers listener questions about The Four – Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon – on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript; 09/05/2018 – Sears: DieHard All-Season Passenger Tires Will Be Sold on Amazon.com; 08/05/2018 – Smart Communications(TM) to Scale Support of its Solutions via the Amazon Web Services Infrastructure; 21/03/2018 – Tech giants including Google, Amazon and Facebook could soon face higher taxes in Europe; 15/05/2018 – CRG Makes First Investment in Portland Market; 16/04/2018 – Amazon is everywhere. In the U.S. it accounts for about half of every dollar spent online; 19/04/2018 – CHILE ECONOMY MINISTER TO MEET AMAZON, OTHER COS IN U.S

Hound Partners Llc, which manages about $3.00 billion and $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 7,452 shares to 59,951 shares, valued at $70.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wen Hldg Inc by 1.33 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.85M shares, and cut its stake in Carvana Co.

More notable recent RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mixed results for RPM International – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RPM Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About RPM International Inc. (RPM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is RPM International (NYSE:RPM) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,712 shares to 242,728 shares, valued at $10.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

