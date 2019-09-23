Kentucky Retirement Systems Holding in Apple (AAPL) Raised by $1.52 Million as Stock Value Rose; Taurus Asset Management Raised Its Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $1.28 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 7,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 203,559 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.29 million, up from 195,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98M shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – IPhone Slowdown, Share Buybacks: Watch to Watch in Apple Results; 23/04/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple cuts HomePod orders by more than half; 29/05/2018 – APPLE SEES HOMEPOD IN CANADA, FRANCE, GERMANY STARTING JUNE 18; 13/04/2018 – Saudi oil giant Aramco may be more profitable than Apple, according to disputed financial leak; 24/04/2018 – Face-recognition chipmaker AMS hit by Apple order delays; 06/03/2018 – Christian Post: Apple Over-Ear Wireless Headphones Release Date, Specs: Sources Hint Possible Delay; Features And HIgher Price; 06/04/2018 – Apple says repeal of U.S. EPA carbon plan would threaten investments; 30/04/2018 – There’s a lot riding on Apple earnings Tuesday, including the potential for it to jump start the tech sector â€” and possibly the market â€” if it issues a strong report with good guidance; 02/04/2018 – $INTC $AAPL Apple plans to move away from Intel chips; 02/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Nutty Apple Salad

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 27,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 291,678 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.80 million, up from 264,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.63. About 30.45 million shares traded or 54.94% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 16/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD AVGO.O : WELLS FARGO RESUMES COVERAGE WITH MARKET PERFORM; $260.00 TARGET PRICE; 20/04/2018 – CFPB CONSENT ORDER SAYS WELLS FARGO AGREED TO SETTLE WITHOUT ADMITTING OR DENYING ANY OF THE FINDINGS OF FACT OR CONCLUSIONS OF LAW; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – QTRLY PRELIMINARY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $12.2 BLN, DOWN $86 MLN, OR 1 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo chief defends his pay raise amid scandals; 16/03/2018 – Allison Prang: BREAKING: “Justice Department Widens Wells Fargo Sales Investigation to Wealth Management”; 12/04/2018 – Trinity Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 14/05/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $121 FROM $120; 22/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP TRP.TO : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $733.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 58,656 shares to 19,702 shares, valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 24,829 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,192 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,365 shares to 81,298 shares, valued at $11.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.