Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Upped Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding; Service International (SCI) Sentiment Is 1.14

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 6.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired 7,443 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 116,813 shares with $12.81M value, up from 109,370 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $311.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 5.30 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS

Service Corporation International (SCI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.18, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 144 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 126 sold and reduced their stakes in Service Corporation International. The investment managers in our database now possess: 150.73 million shares, up from 148.02 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Service Corporation International in top ten holdings was flat from 6 to 6 for the same number . Sold All: 28 Reduced: 98 Increased: 103 New Position: 41.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 5 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -5.27% below currents $124.57 stock price. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 7 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of PG in report on Monday, June 17 with “Hold” rating. Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 8 report. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 24. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, July 31. Goldman Sachs upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Friday, June 28. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $12500 target. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $10600 target in Wednesday, April 24 report.

Service Corporation International, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare services and products in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $8.65 billion. The firm operates through Funeral and Cemetery divisions. It has a 21.26 P/E ratio. The Company’s funeral service and cemetery activities comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and related businesses.

Dudley & Shanley Inc. holds 7.82% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International for 692,773 shares.

Analysts await Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. SCI’s profit will be $69.29M for 31.20 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Service Corporation International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.15% negative EPS growth.