Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Upped Dominion Energy (D) Holding by $485,716; Share Price Declined; Eagle Ridge Investment Management Increases Stake in F5 Networks (FFIV)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 8,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 42,845 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, up from 34,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $5.72 during the last trading session, reaching $139.04. About 809,518 shares traded or 11.31% up from the average. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 8 PCT TO $135; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q EPS $1.79-EPS $1.82; 25/04/2018 – F5 Announces New Application Services Offering for Multi-Cloud Environments

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 22.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 6,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 34,946 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $76.02. About 4.09 million shares traded or 5.44% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 2,452 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability reported 143,840 shares. Sei Invs reported 28,685 shares. 230 were accumulated by Fred Alger Mgmt. Johnson Investment Counsel holds 2,640 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.39% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Swedbank reported 892,194 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Limited holds 4,600 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg Sa has invested 0.04% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Citadel Ltd Liability has 99,647 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. D E Shaw Incorporated has invested 0.09% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Norinchukin Bancorp The reported 11,281 shares. 275 are owned by Cap Advsr Ltd Ltd. Nordea Investment has 428,550 shares. Churchill Mngmt Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $680.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITR) by 364,226 shares to 10,239 shares, valued at $350,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $751,394 activity. Locoh-Donou Francois had sold 3,665 shares worth $595,600. FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN sold $109,998 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) on Tuesday, February 5.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. On Wednesday, March 13 the insider HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,712 shares to 242,728 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.