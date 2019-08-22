Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Trimmed Pfizer (PFE) Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Third Point Increases Stake in Danaher (DHR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 8,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 242,728 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31M, down from 251,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.84. About 3.74 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 05/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – LITTMAN WAS ALSO APPOINTED TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY COMMITTEES OF PFIZER’S BOARD; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS TOP-LINE FROM A STUDY OF CHANTIX/CHAMPIX; 09/04/2018 – Allogene Therapeutics Completes Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology Portfolio; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit; 06/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS: RIVIPANSEL PHASE 3 TRIAL END ON TRACK FOR 2H’18; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER – IN TRIAL, MOST COMMON ADVERSE EVENTS THAT OCCURRED IN AT LEAST 5 PERCENT OF PATIENTS WERE NAUSEA, HEADACHE, VOMITING, OTHERS; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer Biosimilar RETACRIT (Epoetin Alfa-Epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS ALLOGENE WILL RECEIVE RIGHTS TO ONE CLINICAL ASSET FROM SERVIER CALLED UCART19

Third Point Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 19.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 3.71M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489.79M, up from 3.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $139.09. About 225,947 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6,391 shares to 34,946 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saratoga Research & Invest Management reported 0.02% stake. Summit Fincl Strategies Inc holds 5,843 shares. Lbmc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,405 shares stake. Crawford Counsel owns 0.17% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 134,502 shares. Bahl Gaynor Inc invested in 1.27% or 3.26 million shares. Proshare Advisors Lc stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Amer Century Companies Inc has 12.46M shares. Trust Of Vermont invested in 272,042 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Management Ltd Co has 2.53% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 73,888 shares. 10 holds 3.17% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 347,552 shares. South Dakota Inv Council accumulated 1.38 million shares. Tdam Usa holds 686,814 shares or 2.07% of its portfolio. First Heartland Consultants holds 0.15% or 12,566 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). First Bancorporation Of Mount Dora Trust holds 124,258 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Steers Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Heritage Wealth Advisors, Virginia-based fund reported 1,506 shares. Robecosam Ag owns 369,850 shares. Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 305,743 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited invested in 0.21% or 280,827 shares. Northern Trust has 0.29% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Appleton Prtnrs Ma stated it has 6,434 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Co has invested 1.46% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). West Chester Capital Advisors has 9,139 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D invested 1.09% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 499,796 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Aperio Group Inc Ltd invested in 612,046 shares. Select Equity Group Lp invested in 1.20M shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 692,865 shares. Sterling Management Limited Liability Corp reported 614,510 shares stake.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97B and $8.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 525,000 shares to 3.50 million shares, valued at $363.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 910,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).